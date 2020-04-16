Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slump to outlast coronavirus impact, top Bank of Canada governor prospect says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 01:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Macklem takes part in a news conference in Ottawa

The slump in global oil prices will outlast the coronavirus outbreak and could hammer the Canadian economy for years to come, a top prospect to become the next Bank of Canada governor said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other producing nations - known as OPEC+ - agreed over the weekend to cut supply to try to support prices.

It came after oil prices slumped to an 18-year low in March because of slowing demand tied to the coronavirus outbreak and a surge in production following a dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

"Even if the oil price war can be resolved, the collapse in global demand as a result of the pandemic suggests oil prices could be weaker for at least a few years," said Tiff Macklem, a former senior deputy governor at the central bank and one of the names touted to be in the running to replace Governor Stephen Poloz, whose seven-year term ends in June.

"This oil price shock could certainly last longer than the virus," Macklem told Reuters in recent comments.

Canada is the world's fourth-largest oil producer, extracting some 4.9 million barrels per day in February. Western Canada Select heavy oil traded for a net price around $7 on Wednesday, not far from all-time lows, according to NE2 Canada Inc.

"Oil is our biggest export. ... It's like, as Canadians, we all just got a big wage cut," Macklem said.

The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday the coronavirus outbreak was set to trigger the biggest-ever near-term domestic slump, but expressed optimism the economy might be able to start reopening by June.

Poloz repeated that the central bank had slashed overnight interest rates by 150 basis points to 0.25% in recent weeks due to fallout from the coronavirus and the collapse in oil prices.

Macklem, 59, currently the dean at Toronto's Rotman School of Management, was in the running seven years ago when Poloz, 64, was tapped for the job.

Another leading candidate is current Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins.

Macklem noted that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government had already signaled it would provide help to the energy sector.

He said the government had scaled up existing programs and quickly launched new ones for businesses and for all those who had lost jobs.

"Overall, I give the federal government pretty high marks."

By Steve Scherer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:01aOil slump to outlast coronavirus impact, top Bank of Canada governor prospect says
RE
12:40aJapan's Abe leans toward blanket cash payouts to fight coronavirus downturn
RE
12:39aJapan's Abe leans toward blanket cash payouts to fight coronavirus downturn
RE
12:25aChina's March home prices may signal slow recovery
RE
12:24aMalaysia to delay nationwide rollout of B20 biodiesel mandate due to coronavirus curbs
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aAs Japan slows down, prices at risk of falling while bars, restaurants suffer
RE
12:07aU.S. weekly jobless claims seen underscoring deepening economic slump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : puts off planned ramp-up of A220 jet
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group