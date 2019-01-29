Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil stable as economic outlook weighs, Venezuela concerns support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 08:27pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Oil facilities are seen on Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, pressured by a cloudy outlook for the global economy but supported by worries over disruptions to supply from U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan exports.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.28 per barrel at 0111 GMT, 3 cents below their last settlement.

International Brent crude oil futures were 1 cent above their last close, at $61.33 per barrel.

This followed a 2-percent price jump the previous session, when markets first digested the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil exports.

Washington on Monday announced export sanctions against Venezuela's state-owned oil firm PDVSA, limiting transactions between U.S. companies that do business with Venezuela through purchases of crude oil and sales of refined products.

The sanctions, aim to freeze sale proceeds from PDVSA's exports of roughly 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to the United States. They are the toughest U.S. financial challenge yet to Venezuela's embattled socialist president, Nicolas Maduro.

The step pushed up oil prices on Monday, but markets appeared more relaxed on Tuesday as the sanctions only impact Venezuelan supply to the United States.

"The (Venezuelan) export volumes will not be eliminated from the market, but rather rerouted to other countries," said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, an analyst at consultancy Rystad Energy.

With the United States dropping out as a customer for Venezuelan oil, she added that "China and India ... will be able to pick up these oil volumes at great discounts".

Other analysts also pointed to global economic weakness as countering supply-side concerns such as the voluntary supply restraint by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which started late last year in a bid to tighten the market and prop up prices.

"The Venezuelan political crisis as well as a Saudi pledge to lower output further should have boosted crude oil, but pulling in the opposite direction are heightened concerns about global growth, particularly that of China," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Denmark's Saxo Bank.

Global economic growth and fuel consumption are expected to slow this year amid a trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27pOil stable as economic outlook weighs, Venezuela concerns support
RE
08:19pJapan December retail sales up but risks to consumption, economy grow
RE
08:15pAsian shares inch up after Apple earnings, CEO comments
RE
08:02pOil prices up 2 percent following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela
RE
08:00pEBay's poor revenue outlook overshadows first-ever dividend
RE
07:50pAs China Trade Talks Begin, Trump Faces Pressure to Make a Deal
DJ
07:49pApple services business grows; CEO Cook says China tensions ease
RE
07:49piPhone suppliers rise after Apple's quarterly report
RE
07:31pPound nurses losses on renewed Brexit uncertainty, dollar awaits Fed
RE
07:22pVenezuela targets Guaido with probe, travel ban, asset freeze
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
3JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD : Japan's ANA orders passenger jets worth $4.3 billion in Asia push
4Apple services business grows; CEO Cook says China tensions ease
5HARLEY-DAVIDSON : HARLEY DAVIDSON : sees 2019 shipments slump, shares drop; will boost Thai investment

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.