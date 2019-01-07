Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil stable on trade talk optimism and OPEC cuts, but slowdown looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 09:29pm EST
An oil pump is seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by hopes that talks under way in Beijing involving U.S. and Chinese officials could end trade disputes between the world's biggest economies, while OPEC-led supply cuts also tightened markets.

International Brent crude futures were at $57.43 per barrel at 0218 GMT (9.18 p.m. EST), up 10 cents, or 0.1 percent from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $48.62 per barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.2 percent.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said late on Monday that Beijing and Washington could reach a trade deal that "we can live with" as dozens of officials from China and the United States held talks in a bid to end a trade spat that has roiled global markets since last year.

Asian stock markets rose as investors hope Washington and Beijing will reach some sort of agreement.

Despite optimism around the talks in Beijing, some analysts warned that the relationship between Washington and Beijing remained on shaky grounds, and that tensions could flare up again soon.

"We remain concerned about the world's most important bilateral relationship," political risk consultancy Eurasia Group said in its 2019 outlook.

"The U.S. political establishment believes engagement with Beijing is no longer working, and it's embracing an openly confrontational approach...(and) rising nationalist sentiment makes it unlikely that Beijing will ignore U.S. provocations," Eurasia Group said.

There is also concern that a worldwide economic slowdown will dent fuel consumption, resulting in a reduction of bullish positions the hedge fund industry holds in crude futures.

OPEC VS SHALE

Looking at oil supplies, 2019 crude prices have been supported by supply cuts from a group of producers around the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as non-OPEC member Russia.

"Crude oil prices have benefited from OPEC production cuts and steadying equities markets," said Mithun Fernando, investment analyst at Australia's Rivkin Securities.

Looming over the OPEC-led cuts, however, is a surge in U.S. oil supply, driven by a steep rise in onshore shale oil drilling and production.

As a result, U.S. crude oil production <C-OUT-T-EIA> rose by a whopping 2 million barrels per day (bpd) last year to a world record 11.7 million bpd.

With drilling activity still high, most analysts expect U.S. oil production to rise further this year.

Consultancy JBC Energy said it was likely that U.S. crude oil production was already "significantly above 12 million bpd" by early January.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:19pJapan has taken sufficient steps ahead of sales tax rise - Finance Minister
RE
10:16pAsian shares propped up by hopes for Sino-US trade deal, cautious Fed
RE
10:14pLilly makes $8 billion bet on drugs for rare cancers with Loxo Oncology buy
RE
10:14pAsian shares propped up by hopes for Sino-U.S. trade deal, cautious Fed
RE
10:06pCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn says he is innocent in first appearance since November arrest
RE
10:05pStatement by ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo court
RE
09:29pOil stable on trade talk optimism and OPEC cuts, but slowdown looms
RE
09:27pOil stable on trade talk optimism and OPEC cuts, but slowdown looms
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
2DOLLAR TREE : Activist Starboard seeks Dollar Tree board changes, disposal
3BANCA CARIGE SPA : BANCA CARIGE : Italy offers state-backed options to shore up Carige
4Asian shares propped up by hopes for Sino-US trade deal, cautious Fed
5SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Updates Pipeline in Corporate Presentation of January 8..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.