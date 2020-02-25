Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil steadies above $56 as supply constraints counter virus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 06:02am EST
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

Oil steadied above $56 a barrel on Tuesday after two days of declines as OPEC output cuts and Libyan supply losses balanced concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on oil demand.

Crude fell almost 4% on Monday, with other commodities also posting losses while U.S. and European equities suffered their steepest declines since mid-2016 on concern the coronavirus outbreak could turn into a pandemic. [MKTS/GLOB]

Brent crude rose 5 cents to $56.35 a barrel by 0952 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 14 cents at $51.29.

"Risk appetite appears to be growing again on the markets," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg. "However, the Covid-19 virus and resulting risks to demand cannot be expected to disappear from the news any time soon."

Concern that the virus will spread and curb economic growth and oil demand has pushed down Brent crude by almost $10 a barrel this year despite the involuntary shutdown of most of Libya's output as well as a supply pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.

Prices received further support as lawmakers based in areas of eastern Libya controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar on Monday said that they would not participate for now in peace talks with politicians allied to the internationally recognised government.

"Libyan peace talks appear to have taken a further blow with both sides announcing the end of their participation, pointing to lost crude volumes from the country carrying on for now," JBC Energy analysts said in a report.

However, oil could come under more pressure from the latest round of U.S. supply reports.

Crude inventories are expected to rise for a fifth week running. The first of this week's two supply reports, from the American Petroleum Institute (API), is due at 2130 GMT.

Potential support for the market could also come from OPEC and allies including Russia, which are considering whether to curb output further to offset slowing demand.

The producers, known as OPEC+, have been implementing an existing deal to cut output by 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) since Jan. 1. An OPEC+ committee this month recommended that the group deepen its cuts by 600,000 bpd.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister on Tuesday said that OPEC+ should not be complacent about the coronavirus. Russia, key to any deal, has yet to announce its position on further curbs.

By Alex Lawler
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -5.34% 5.802 Delayed Quote.11.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.34% 56 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.18% 65.51582 Delayed Quote.5.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
06:12aUK retail sales gauge inches up this month to highest since April - CBI
RE
06:02aOil steadies above $56 as supply constraints counter virus fears
RE
06:00aUK's financial watchdog flags data breach on website
RE
05:54aJapan signals readiness to act if virus damage to economy worsens
RE
05:54aTaiwan passes $2 billion package to soften coronavirus hit to economy
RE
05:47aEU ministers to approve negotiating mandate for UK trade talks
RE
05:45aFed's Wait-and-See Posture Tested by Spread of Coronavirus
DJ
05:42aChina to see small rise in bad loan ratio, impact limited - state media
RE
05:41aVietnam Jan-Feb FDI inflows down 5% year-over-year to $2.45 billion
RE
05:39aOil steadies above $56 as supply constraints counter virus fears
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
3Oil steadies above $56 as supply constraints counter virus fears
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Battle Xerox Takeover Bid -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group