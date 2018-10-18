Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Oil steadies amid Saudi tensions after plunge on jump in U.S. stockpiles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 09:42am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A drilling rig is parked up in the Cromarty Firth near Nigg

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil steadied on Thursday as support from ongoing tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist offset a big drop overnight due to a jump in U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up 1 cent at $69.76 a barrel by 0650 GMT, after falling 3 percent in the previous session to settle below $70 for the first time in a month.

Front-month London Brent crude for December delivery was down 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $80.00, having ended down 1.7 percent.

U.S. crude stocks rose 6.5 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, the fourth straight weekly build and almost triple what analysts had forecast. [EIA/S]

"The impact of the inventory-jump weighed on the market and oil seems bearish," said Kaname Gokon, a trader in Japan.

"The United States may have to go ahead with sanctions on Saudi Arabia, which could push prices higher, but Russia and other producers are set to increase supplies."

Inventories rose sharply even as U.S. crude production slipped 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 10.9 million bpd last week due to the effects of offshore facilities closing temporarily for Hurricane Michael.

U.S. lawmakers pointed the finger at the Saudi leadership over the disappearance of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi, suggesting sanctions could be possible.

Saudi Arabia denies that it had any role in Khashoggi's disappearance.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not want to abandon ally Saudi Arabia over the disappearance and has asked for audio recordings Turkish sources say indicate he was killed by Saudi agents.

Investors worry Saudi Arabia could use oil supply to retaliate against critics. But Saudi Arabia has assured OPEC that it is "committed, capable and willing" to ensure there will be no shortage in the oil market, OPEC's secretary-general said on Wednesday.

Should Saudi Arabia curb exports to the United States, the latter, could adjust domestic supply-demand by replacing oil sources and reducing shale oil exports, Takashi Tsukioka, president of the Petroleum Association of Japan, told reporters on Thursday.

Signs that Iranian oil exports have been falling more steeply than some in the market expected amid looming U.S. sanctions on the OPEC producer in early November have also underpinned the oil market.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)

By Osamu Tsukimori
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 25706.68 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NASDAQ 100 0.03% 7278.6311 Delayed Quote.11.89%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.04% 7642.7028 Delayed Quote.8.60%
S&P 500 -0.03% 2809.21 Real-time Quote.3.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:58aEuropean shares edge up as earnings flurry quells Fed angst
RE
09:53aAsia stocks falter as dollar, U.S. yields rise to one-week high
RE
09:52aAsia stocks falter as dollar, U.S. yields rise to one-week high
RE
09:42aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil steadies amid Saudi tensions after plunge on jump in U.S. stockpiles
RE
09:42aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil steadies amid Saudi tensions after plunge on jump in U.S. stockpiles
RE
09:12aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil steadies amid Saudi tensions after plunge on jump in U.S. stockpiles
RE
06:24aSoutheast Asian markets fall after hawkish Fed minutes
RE
05:58aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back, Led By Sharp Declines In China
DJ
10/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Slightly Lower
DJ
10/17MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Choppy Session Slightly Lower After Fed Minutes
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3DOW JONES 30 : Oil steadies amid Saudi tensions after plunge on jump in U.S. stockpiles
4SAP : SAP : Raises 2018 Guidance Again on Strong Cloud Growth
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.