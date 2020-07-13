Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil steady ahead of OPEC meeting despite surge in COVID-19 infections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 01:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil rig is seen in the waters on the southern coast of Pengerang

Oil prices were little changed on Monday as the market waits for direction from an OPEC meeting later this week that is expected to recommend an increase in output.

That lack of price movement came despite concerns demand could take a hit if some governments reverse lockdowns after global coronavirus cases rose by a record daily amount.

The World Health Organization reported a record daily increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total up by more than 230,000.

In the United States, infections surged over the weekend as Florida reported an increase of more than 15,000 new cases in 24 hours, a record for any state.

Brent futures fell 1 cent to $43.23 a barrel by 1:14 p.m. EDT (1714 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $40.60.

Oil traders remained on edge as the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) prepares to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to recommend levels for future supply cuts.

OPEC and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are expected to ease their production cuts to 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) after a recovery in global oil demand.

"That seems a quite risky option, with the safer being a one month extension ... It may be time to brace for volatility once again," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, noting "The (OPEC+) cut was crucial to stabilizing oil prices."

OPEC+ cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd for May, June and July.

A gradual rise in oil demand as countries ease coronavirus lockdowns and record supply cuts by OPEC+ are bringing the oil market closer to balance, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday.

Graphic: Demand supply balance - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/oakvealagvr/IEA%202.JPG

Libya, meanwhile, re-imposed force majeure on all oil exports on Sunday because of a renewed blockade by eastern forces. The move comes only two days after Libya exported its first crude cargo in six months. Graphic: Libya oil production -

(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Scott DiSavino
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.18% 70.74381 Delayed Quote.14.30%
WTI 0.81% 40.425 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26pBANK OF CANADA : Operational details for upcoming secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities (July 20-July 31)
PU
02:25pU.S. shale oil output to drop 2-yr low of 7.49 mln bpd in Aug- EIA
RE
02:25pCoronavirus Spending Pushed U.S. June Budget Gap to $864 Billion, Treasury Says
DJ
02:24pTunisia prime minister says he will make a cabinet reshuffle amid row with moderate islamst ennahda party
RE
02:23pChina to Impose Retaliatory Sanctions on GOP Senators Over Xinjiang Penalties -- Update
DJ
02:23pCoronavirus Spending Pushed U.S. June Budget Gap to $864 Billion, Treasury Says
DJ
02:21pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Staff Visit to Curaçao and Sint Maarten HTML File
PU
02:12pNo guarantee EU leaders will reach stimulus deal - Merkel
RE
02:12pU.S. June deficit surges to $864 billion
RE
01:59pU.S. CDC reports 3,296,599 coronavirus cases, 134,884 deaths
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence as 'a joke'
3PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales
4CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group