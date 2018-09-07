Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil steady as U.S. crude inventories fall, but trade tensions weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 05:06am CEST
A drilling rig performs logging operations in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas producing area near Wink

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices were stable on Friday, as the market balanced a fall in U.S. crude inventories to the lowest levels since 2015, with Sino-American trade tensions and economic weakness from emerging markets.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.79 per barrel at 0303 GMT, up just 2 cents from their last settlement.

International Brent crude futures dipped 4 cents to $76.46 a barrel.

"Oil inventory data released last night showed a larger-than-expected draw in crude inventories," said William O'Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia's Rivkin Securities.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels to 401.49 million barrels <C-STK-T-EIA> in the week to Aug. 31, the lowest since February 2015, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Thursday.

Despite that, analysts said prices were curbed by a rise in refined product stocks and a relatively weak U.S. peak fuel consumption season this summer.

Gasoline stocks <USOILG=ECI> rose by 1.8 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles <USOILD=ECI>, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed by 3.1 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

"Gasoline and distillates inventories both rose substantially. The U.S. summer driving season has proven to be a lackluster one in terms of gasoline demand," said O'Loughlin.

Ongoing emerging market weakness as well as potential new U.S. import tariffs on Chinese goods were also weighing on oil market sentiment, traders said.

Asian shares slipped to a 14-month trough on Friday as investors feared a new round of Sino-U.S. tariffs, while currencies from Indonesia to India also remained under pressure.

On the supply side, U.S. crude oil production <C-OUT-T-EIA> last week remained at a record 11 million barrels per day (bpd), a level it has largely been at since July.

Outside the United States, U.S. sanctions against major oil producer Iran, which from November will target oil exports, are fuelling expectations of a tighter market toward the end of the year.

"The main driver of oil prices, in our view, remains the re-imposition of U.S. ... sanctions against consumers of Iranian oil," said Standard Chartered this week.

"There is still considerable uncertainty over the strategies of China and India, Iran's main customers," it added.

Washington has indicated it may offer temporary sanctions waivers to allied countries that are unable to immediately cease imports from Iran.


U.S. oil output, storage & drilling: https://tmsnrt.rs/2NRN5y0

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aMexico wants steel dispute ended before new NAFTA signed - minister
RE
05:45aChina's Meituan Dianping to focus on domestic market after $4.4 billion Hong Kong IPO
RE
05:22aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Tokyo palates begin to get the drift of high quality Queensland beef
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:07aAsia shares worn down by trade tension, yen a safe harbour
RE
05:06aOil steady as U.S. crude inventories fall, but trade tensions weigh
RE
05:05aOil steady as U.S. crude inventories fall, but trade tensions weigh
RE
05:02aIn latest change, Uber brings new driver app to the UK
RE
05:01aBIT ONE HONG KONG : "Made in Japan" Cryptocurrency Exchange Is Now Coming!
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.