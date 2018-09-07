Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil steady as U.S. crude inventories fall, products gain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 11:44am CEST
A drilling rig performs logging operations in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas producing area near Wink

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Friday as a rise in stocks of refined petroleum products offset a big fall in U.S. crude inventories to the lowest level since 2015.

Brent crude futures edged down 10 cents to $76.40 a barrel by 0917 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 3 cents at $67.74 per barrel.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels to 401.49 million barrels in the week to Aug. 31, the lowest since February 2015, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Thursday.

But sentiment suffered due to a rise in refined product stocks coupled with relatively weak demand for fuel during this summer's U.S. driving season - when consumption normally peaks.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.8 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed by 3.1 million barrels, the EIA said.

"(Gasoline) stocks ... are now 3.5 percent above the year-ago level. More worryingly, the surplus to the five-year norm now stands at 5.4 percent, the highest since June 2017," Stephen Brennock of London brokerage PVM said.

"This bears all the hallmarks of a disappointing summer driving season. As a result, the alarm bells are now ringing that a gasoline glut will persist for the foreseeable future," he added.

On the supply side, U.S. crude oil production last week remained at a record 11 million barrels per day (bpd), a level it has largely been at since July.

Outside the United States, U.S. sanctions against major oil producer Iran are fuelling expectations of a tighter market towards the year-end.

"The main driver of oil prices, in our view, remains the reimposition of U.S. ... sanctions against consumers of Iranian oil," Standard Chartered said this week.

"We have cautiously subtracted only 500,000 bpd from Iranian supply, assuming its production at 3.3 mln bpd for 2019 and 2020," SEB Markets commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

Saudi Arabia will need to keep production between 10.5 million bpd and 10.7 mln bpd to the end of 2020 "to prevent oil prices from spiraling higher", he added.

Washington has indicated it may offer temporary sanction waivers to allied countries that are unable to cease imports immediately from Iran.

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Ahmad Ghaddar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08pExclusive - San Marino considers $350 million IMF loan to shore up banks -sources
RE
12:05pStrategic Benefits Advisors Adds Lesley Posey to Its Benefits Consulting Team
SE
11:57aRUSSIAN DIRECT INVESTMENT FUND : RDIF and Vietnamese TH Group launch the construction of integrated dairy complex in Kaluga region
PU
11:52aIOM INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR MIGRATION : Central and North American Countries Discuss Labour Migration Governance
PU
11:45aChances Fade for U.S.-China Trade Deal
DJ
11:44aOil steady as U.S. crude inventories fall, products gain
RE
11:42aAHDB CEREALS & OILSEEDS : Scrutinising future of UK milling and malting
PU
11:42aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : President Erdoğan in Iran
PU
11:39aEuro zone peers expect Italy to cut deficit, stick to EU budget rules
RE
11:17aNASUWT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOLMASTERS : comments on Public Accounts Committee report into Ofsted
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways apologises after ..
5GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : profits rise despite uncertainty over rail business

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.