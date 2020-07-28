Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil steady as U.S. stimulus hopes counter demand concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as hopes for additional U.S. measures to stimulate the economy countered a demand outlook dampened by rising of coronavirus cases across the globe.

Brent crude was up 7 cents, or 0.2%, at $43.48 a barrel at 0811 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude fell 11 cents, or 0.3%, to $41.49 a barrel.

"Oil continues to trade in a range with its supply fundamentals helping to set a floor while the economic and demand outlook is providing the cap," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research at BNP Paribas.

A big U.S. fiscal package could boost oil prices but is currently deadlocked in negotiations between Democrats who have made a $3 trillion proposal and Republicans who have tabled a $1 trillion plan.

Traders are also watching out as the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting panel meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, where it is expected to reiterate it will keep interest rates near zero for years to come.

Brent crude was deeper in contango <LCOc1-LCOc2> at as much as 49 cents per barrel between prices for September and October, compared to 1 cent in early July.

Contango is where the futures price of a commodity is higher than the spot price.

"This suggests that the tightening we were seeing in the market has eased somewhat, with the demand outlook more uncertain given the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some regions," said ING's head of commodities strategy, Warren Patterson.

U.S. inventory data may show that refined product stockpiles declined last week, while crude oil stockpiles are expected to have held steady, five analysts polled by Reuters estimated.

On the down side for fuel demand, Europe's largest low-cost airline, Ryanair, on Monday cut its annual passenger target by a quarter and warned a resurgence in COVID-19 infections could lower that further.

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 0.28% 36.405 Real-time Quote.-31.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.32% 43.42 Delayed Quote.-34.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20aIndia's Reliance to pay up to $3.6 bln for Future Group retail ops - Mint
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:08aOil steady as U.S. stimulus hopes counter demand concerns
RE
05:05aUK COVID lending to businesses nears 50 billion pounds
RE
05:01aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid by auction - Reopening of a 8-year Bond of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
PU
04:51aHong Kong reports 106 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high
RE
04:46aEuro off two-year highs before Fed meeting
RE
04:45aFrance to reconsider fourth terminal at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport
RE
04:43aSterling slips from 4-month highs on dlr bounce, Brexit talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
2WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
3ASMALLWORLD AG : ASMALLWORLD AG: Statement on the sanction decision of the SIX Exchange Regulation
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Profit Slides as Closing Luxury Stor..
5BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Italy's Intesa says UBI bid to succeed as deadline extended

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group