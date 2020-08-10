Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Oil stocks boost FTSE 100 as China data signals recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 12:14pm EDT
Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

London-listed shares ended off session highs on Monday as the number of COVID-19 cases in Britain surged, while hopes of more global stimulus and some upbeat data kept alive expectations of an economic rebound.

After gaining as much as 1.2%, the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 closed up 0.3%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc among the biggest boosts.

Oil prices rose on an improvement in Chinese factory data, hopes for more coronavirus-related stimulus from the United States, and as Saudi Aramco forecast rising energy demand.

Material stocks also gained 4.6%, while defensive plays such as healthcare stocks led losses.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 closed at a seven-week high with shares of shipping services provider Clarkson jumping 12.1% as it resumed dividend after a first-half profit rise.

Focus was on U.S. stimulus after President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday partly restoring enhanced unemployment payments.

The FTSE 100 has rallied about 24% since its March low but has unperformed both European and U.S. benchmarks as a persistent rise in COVID-19 cases threatens a nascent business recovery.

Britain on Sunday reported its highest daily rise in new infections since late June. On Monday it recorded a slightly lesser 816 new cases.

A clutch of data will be eyed this week, including the unemployment rate and June gross domestic product figures.

"By July, we think that around 4 million people had already left the government's job furlough scheme and 5 million remained on the scheme," said Ruth Gregory, Capital Economics' senior UK economist.

"That fall is faster than we had expected but does not change our forecast that the ILO unemployment rate will reach a peak of around 7% by mid-2021."

Fashion retailer Superdry jumped 18.7% to a one-month high after agreeing a new 70 million pound lending facility to get it through the coronavirus crisis.

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Susan Mathew
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 2.84% 295.4 Delayed Quote.-39.09%
CLARKSON PLC 12.14% 2355 Delayed Quote.-30.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.85% 45 Delayed Quote.-32.36%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2.22% 13.278 Delayed Quote.-50.35%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.30% 33.05 End-of-day quote.-6.24%
SUPERDRY PLC 18.74% 140 Delayed Quote.-76.58%
WTI 1.14% 42.01 Delayed Quote.-31.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
12:14pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil stocks boost FTSE 100 as China data signals recovery
RE
11:25aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver to Start the Week
DJ
10:02aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up to Start the Week
DJ
09:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street mixed with stimulus in focus; Dow hits over five-month high
RE
09:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street mixed with stimulus in focus; Dow hits over five-month high
RE
09:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up to Start the Week
DJ
09:17aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up to Start the Week
DJ
08:36aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up to Start the Week
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
2COPPER : Copper rallies as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand
3SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
4BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
5PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Konzernergebnis nach Steuern im 1. Halbjahr durch Covid-19-..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group