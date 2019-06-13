Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil surges after report of tanker incident in Gulf of Oman near Iran

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 03:07am EDT
A pump jack is seen at sunset near Midland

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices surged on Thursday after a unit of the United Kingdom's Royal Navy said it was aware of an incident involving a tanker in the Gulf of Oman near the Iranian coast.

Reports of a tanker on fire in the Gulf of Oman followed the earlier sabotage attacks on vessels near the Fujairah emirate, one of the world's largest bunkering hubs and located just outside the nearby Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were up $2, or 3.3%, at $61.97 a barrel by 0646 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.41, or 2.7%, at $52.55 a barrel.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is part of the UK Royal Navy, said on Thursday that it was aware of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, near the Iranian coast.

"UK and its partners are currently investigating," it said.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on May 29 that naval mines "almost certainly from Iran" were used to attack the tankers off the United Arab Emirates last month, and warned Tehran against conducting new operations.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 multinational nuclear pact with Iran and reimposed sanctions, notably targeting Tehran's key oil exports.

Iran says it will not be cowed by what it has called psychological warfare.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Aaron Sheldrick

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Korea's auto output, exports in May see year-on-year increases
PU
03:34aMessaging service Telegram CEO points to China as likely origin of cyber attack
RE
03:33aTwo tankers struck in suspected attacks in Gulf of Oman - sources
RE
03:30aOil surges after report of tanker incident in Gulf of Oman near Iran
RE
03:16aTwo tankers evacuated in Gulf of Oman, crew safe - sources
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11aAlibaba files for Hong Kong listing
RE
03:07aOil surges after report of tanker incident in Gulf of Oman near Iran
RE
03:05aHong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil fragile at five-month lows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil fragile at five-month lows
2Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA says has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service
4CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
5Oil demand growth grinding to lowest in years as global economy stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About