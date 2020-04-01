Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil surges as Trump talks up hopes for truce in Saudi-Russia price war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 09:40pm EDT
The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Crude oil futures jumped nearly 5% in early trading on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal in the next few days to end their oil price war.

Brent crude futures rose 4%, or $1, to $25.74 as of 0118 GMT, after touching a high of $25.89.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 3.7% or 75 cents, at $21.06, after hitting a high of $21.47.

Trump said at a news conference the oil industry had been "ravaged", with oil prices having plummeted to 18-year lows amid a battle for market share between Saudi Arabia and Russia and fuel demand being slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. He said he expected the pair would "work it out over the next few days" after talking to both countries' leaders.

"It's very bad for Russia, it's very bad for Saudi Arabia. I mean, it's very bad for both. I think they're going to make a deal," he told reporters at the White House.

He also said he would be meeting with oil executives, where he is expected to discuss a range of options to help the industry amid the sharp hit to demand as the coronavirus outbreak has hammered industrial activity and kept cars off the road.

U.S. crude stockpiles rose 13.8 million barrels in their biggest weekly increase since 2016.

Analysts expect more of the same in coming weeks as refiners take in less crude, with gasoline and jet fuel use plummeting. Gasoline demand suffered its biggest weekly drop ever as economic activity has dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed.

Research firm Rystad Energy estimates global crude oil demand in April will fall nearly 23% year-on-year to 77.6 million bpd.

Thursday's rise could also be due to traders expecting high-cost U.S. shale producers to come under pressure to cut production, CMC Markets chief market strategist Michael McCarthy said.

"High debt levels could see some of those producers wiped out," he said.

U.S. shale producer Whiting Petroleum Corp, once the largest oil producer in North Dakota, on Wednesday became the first publicly traded casualty of the oil price collapse as it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company said it had worked to cut costs and would continue to operate under its proposed restructuring.

By Sonali Paul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34pTrump says expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon, invites U.S. oil chiefs to White House
RE
10:34pTrump says he expects Saudi-Russia oil production deal in coming days
RE
10:34pU.S. Energy Department urges Saudi, Russia to calm oil markets
RE
10:28pALMOST ALL BETS ARE OFF : casino capitals Macau, Las Vegas slammed by virus
RE
10:01pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Job vacancies down in the year to February (Media Release)
PU
09:55pCorrection to New York Article
DJ
09:53pAsian stocks slip as Trump warns of horrors to come
RE
09:50pSoftBank to abandon $3 billion deal for additional WeWork shares
RE
09:47pTrump expects Saudi-Russia oil deal in coming days
RE
09:46pAsian stocks slip as Trump warns of horrors to come
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Banks wary of liquidity extend expensive, shorter-dated credit t..
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways could suspend 36,..
4VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
5INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. officials agree on new ways to control high tech exports to China - source..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group