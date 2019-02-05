Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil ticks higher, market eyes U.S. State of the Union address

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 09:12pm EST
A pumpjack is seen in Lagunillas

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, although concerns over the outlook for the global economy capped gains.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.74 per barrel at 0153 GMT, up 8 cents from their last settlement. They closed down 1.7 percent on Tuesday.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $62.05 per barrel, up 7 cents, after closing down 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Global economic worries have weighed on market sentiment in recent days, offsetting support from signs that global supplies are tightening.

With a nervous market, traders are focused on the U.S. State of the Union address by President Donald Trump.

"Anything out of the State of the Union that hints at the U.S.-China deal not working out, or more anti-trade rhetoric would be a negative for energy prices as demand would be lower if global growth keeps being downgraded," said Alfonso Esparza senior market analyst, OANDA.

U.S. sanctions on Venezuela have been viewed as supportive for prices by helping tighten global supplies. A flotilla loaded with Venezuelan oil has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, some holding cargoes bought ahead of the latest U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and others whose buyers are weighing who to pay.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, agreed to production cuts effective from last month to beat back supply growth.

However, U.S. crude stocks rose last week even as refineries boosted output, while gasoline and distillate stocks increased, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2.5 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 1 to 448.2 million, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 889,000 barrels, API said.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Colin Packham

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:24pTrump Seeks to Reset Debate Over Border Wall in State of the Union -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13pAustralia central bank chief puts rate cut back on table, Australian dollar stumbles
RE
09:12pOil ticks higher, market eyes U.S. State of the Union address
RE
08:55pSuncor reports quarterly loss from year-ago profit
RE
08:35pTrump Seeks to Reset Debate Over Border Wall in State of the Union -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:15pHammond set to miss key budget target - NIESR
RE
08:10pSterling to slump on no-deal Brexit, rise a bit on orderly exit - Reuters poll
RE
07:45pPETER NICHOLAS : Trump Seeks to Reset Debate Over Border Wall in State of the Union -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : ABC and parks boost Disney profit above forecasts
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
4SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : books quarterly profit jump, points to 5G-driven growth
5APPLE : Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.