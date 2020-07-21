Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil ticks up on vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 03:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TORC Oil & Gas pump jack near Granum

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, helped by positive news about vaccine trials and a European Union stimulus deal but gains were capped by fears that new lockdowns could derail a recovery in demand.

Benchmark Brent crude was up 31 cents at $43.59 by 0743 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 19 cents to $41.00. The closing prices of both have traded within a $2 channel so far in July.

The prices were buoyed by an agreement among European Union leaders on a 750 billion euro ($859 billion) fund to prop up their coronavirus-throttled economies, lifting prospects for fuel demand.

The deal allows the European Commission to raise billions of euros on capital markets on behalf of all 27 states, an unprecedented act of solidarity in almost seven decades of European integration.

Oil prices were also supported by promising virus vaccine data released on Monday, raising confidence that a vaccine may be created even if a global rollout will take time.

In China, some cinemas reopened on Monday after a six-month closure, another sign of recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

"At this stage, the market is going to need a strong a catalyst to break out of its recent range as it is not sharing, as a real asset, the optimism in equity markets," BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Countries from the United States to India are posting record numbers of infections, while some nations such as Spain and Australia are battling new outbreaks.

In the first big energy deal since the coronavirus crushed fuel demand, Chevron Corp said it would buy Noble Energy Inc for about $5 billion in stock.

By Shadia Nasralla
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 3.55% 39.34 Real-time Quote.-28.05%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -2.20% 85.27 Delayed Quote.-29.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.11% 43.66 Delayed Quote.-34.68%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 5.44% 10.18 Delayed Quote.-59.02%
WTI 1.00% 41.215 Delayed Quote.-33.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26aACTEON : Claxton signs master service agreement with Aker BP
PU
04:22aMercedes, Nike, Starbucks, Others Found Climate Group
DJ
04:18aMalaysia to sign $880 mln rail deal with Singapore July 30, minister says
RE
04:16aBALANCE OF PAYMENTS : May 2020
PU
04:16aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $43.03 a barrel Monday, 20 July 2020
PU
04:11aBANK OF ENGLAND : Economic uncertainty before and during the COVID-19 pandemic
PU
04:05aChina's rapeseed oil rally drives widening spread with other edible oils
RE
03:57aNokia rolls out 5G networks for industrial clients
RE
03:56aEuro hits new four-month high after pandemic recovery deal
RE
03:56aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on July 20, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter
4HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
5GVC HOLDINGS PLC : GVC : UK tax office widens probe into former GVC Turkish gambling unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group