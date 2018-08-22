Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil tops $73 on report of U.S. inventory drop, Iran sanctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:22pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie

LONDON (Reuters) - Brent oil rose more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, trading above $73 as an industry report showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories and U.S. sanctions on OPEC producer Iran pointed to tighter supplies.

The American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude stocks fell last week by 5.2 million barrels, more than three times the drop analysts expected. The government's official figures are due at 1430 GMT. [EIA/S]

"The API inventory data published after the close of trading yesterday are lending buoyancy to prices," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

"Thus the official inventory data this afternoon are also likely to show a more marked inventory reduction."

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose $1.08 to $73.71 a barrel by 1006 GMT. U.S. crude gained 78 cents to $66.62.

Oil also found support from a weak dollar, which has slipped this week in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's comment that he was "not thrilled" by the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases. [USD/]

A weaker dollar makes oil less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The prospect of a drop in oil exports from Iran, the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in response to new U.S. sanctions is also supporting the market.

European oil companies have started to cut back on Iranian purchases, although Chinese buyers are shifting their cargoes to Iranian-owned vessels to keep supplies flowing.

"The Iran issue continues to occupy traders' minds," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

OPEC has started to boost supplies following a deal with Russia and other allies in June, although producers have been cautious so far. Saudi Arabia told OPEC it cut supply in July, rather than increasing output as expected. [OPEC/M]

Signs of tighter supply countered concern about slowing oil demand stemming partly from the trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies.

U.S. and Chinese officials were set to resume talks on Wednesday, but Trump has predicted there will be no real progress.

(Additional reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Alex Lawler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37pScotland's hefty budget gap falls to six-year low
RE
12:35pChina's COFCO Meat imports pork from Chile, Europe as U.S. trade war bites
RE
12:35pU.S., China to resume trade talks in Washington amid low expectations
RE
12:35pChina says hopes trade talks with U.S. can produce good outcome
RE
12:25pRoyal Bank of Canada quarterly earnings up 14 percent
RE
12:23pOil tops $73 on report of U.S. inventory drop, Iran sanctions
RE
12:22pOil tops $73 on report of U.S. inventory drop, Iran sanctions
RE
12:20pEPIC Insurance Brokers Honored by American Heart Association for Workplace Health Achievement
SE
12:07pIFOAM INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF ORGANIC AGRICU : Share and discover innovative solutions on PANORAMA!
PU
12:07pNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Cabinet Secretary to attend two NFU Scotland committee meetings next week
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2NEX GROUP PLC : NEX : Exclusive - Britain extends lead as king of currencies despite Brexit vote
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
5TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.