Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:11pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas

Oil prices were unchanged on Thursday, holding on to most of their losses from the previous session, on worries that a long-awaited interim deal to dial back a crippling U.S.-China trade war could be delayed.

Brent crude futures were flat at $61.74 a barrel by 0158 GMT. Prices fell $1.22, or almost 2% on Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $56.32 a barrel, down 3 cents from their last close. They settled 88 cents lower, or 1.54%, in the previous session on a larger-than-expected build in stockpiles.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose 7.9 million barrels last week as refiners cut output and exports fell, beating analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Gasoline and distillate inventories dropped 2.8 million barrels and by 622,000 barrels respectively.

"The inventory builds and drops in exports is likely related to the COSCO sanctions," said Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTraders, referring to the Chinese tanker firm the United States sanctioned, among others, in late September for alleged involvement in moving crude oil from Iran.

U.S. crude exports fell nearly 1 million barrels last week to 2.4 million barrels per day.

"The sanctions are coming back to haunt oil bulls as a trifecta of negativity if you include the probable delay in signing the Phase one trade deal" between the world's top two economies and biggest oil consumers, Innes said.

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign an interim deal could be delayed until December as talks continue over terms and venue, a senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters on Wednesday.

It was still possible the "phase one" agreement aimed at ending a damaging trade war would not be reached, but a deal was more likely than not, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Expectations for a thaw in trade tensions have supported oil prices over the past several sessions.

(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.06% 61.72 Delayed Quote.13.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.04% 63.7897 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
WTI -0.02% 56.31 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25pTwo former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia
RE
09:22pAirbnb to review 'high risk reservations' following Halloween shooting
RE
09:16pPhilippine third quarter GDP expands 6.2 percent year on year, better than forecast
RE
09:16pPhillips 66 says capital spending could fall in 2020
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pRecent trade hope gains likely fleeting for China's yuan
RE
09:12pAlphabet expects to complete probe of sexual misconduct claims by next month
RE
09:11pOil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks
RE
09:05pHow the SEC is making life easier for corporate America
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
3Oil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks
4APPLE INC. : Roku quarterly net loss widens, shares plunge
5ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Italian PM says ArcelorMittal wants mass layoffs, govt rejects demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group