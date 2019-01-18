Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil up 1 percent on OPEC cuts, hopes of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 01:14am EST
FILE PHOTO - A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose by 1 percent on Friday after a report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed its production fell sharply last month, easing fears about prolonged oversupply.

A report by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday saying that Washington was considering lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports also buoyed financial markets, including oil, analysts said.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.70 per barrel at 0605 GMT, up 63 cents, or 1.2 percent, from their last settlement.

International Brent crude oil futures were up 66 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $61.84 per barrel.

OPEC, along with some other producers including Russia, cut oil output sharply in December before a new accord to limit supply took effect on Jan. 1, it said on Thursday, suggesting that producers have made a strong start to averting a glut in 2019 as a slowing economy curbs demand.

OPEC said in its monthly report that its oil output fell by 751,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December to 31.58 million bpd, the biggest month-on-month drop in almost two years.

Some focus is shifting to whether the United States tightens sanctions against OPEC-member Iran when waivers it granted the Middle Eastern nation's eight biggest crude customers last November expire.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, Greece and Taiwan received exemptions from Washington that allow them to import oil from Iran until April or May.

Political risk advisory Eurasia Group said China, India, Japan, South Korea and Turkey are likely to receive extended waivers, while those for Italy, Greece and Taiwan would likely be removed, capping Iran's crude oil exports at about 1.1 million bpd.

"The combination of production cuts by OPEC+ (especially the Saudis) and tightening sanctions on Iranian oil exports have brought the market close to balance," U.S. investment bank Jefferies said on Friday.

Tempering support for prices, however, is weakening demand. OPEC cut its forecast for average daily demand for its crude in 2019 to 30.83 million bpd, down 910,000 bpd from the 2018 average. <OPEC/M>

Further undermining OPEC's efforts to tighten oil markets has been a surge in crude output from the United States, which increased by more than 2 million bpd in the last year to an unprecedented 11.9 million bpd.

"Though OPEC reports are likely to bolster market sentiment for stronger oil prices in the near-term, we remain cautious in the longer run amidst persistent economic weakness and incremental U.S. shale production," Benjamin Lu of Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Futures said in a note.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aAfter billion-barrel bonanza, BP goes global with seismic tech
RE
02:07aConsumer giants spurn risks to chase online subscribers
RE
01:21aThai December exports seen rising 0.4 percent year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
01:16aShutdown clouds outlook for consumer-driven U.S. economic growth
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aAsia stocks rise broadly on U.S.-China trade relief
RE
01:14aOil up 1 percent on OPEC cuts, hopes of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions
RE
01:08aAsia stocks rise broadly on U.S.-China trade relief
RE
12:50aBOJ Kuroda quoted - see Sino-U.S. friction resolved this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to acquire LinkedIn
4AUDI AG : AUDI : U.S. grand jury indicts four Audi managers in VW emissions probe
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Announces Exercise of USD 44 Million Option by the U.S. Government..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.