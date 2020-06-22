Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil up above 1% on tighter supply, but virus fears cap gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 03:00pm EDT
An oil pump is seen just after sunset outside Saint-Fiacre

By Laila Kearney

Oil rose more than 1% on Monday on tighter supplies from major producers and as coronavirus lockdowns continued to ease, but gains were capped by worries that a worldwide rise in new infections might stall a fuel demand recovery.

Brent crude rose 75 cents, or 1.8%, to $42.94 a barrel by 2:19 p.m. EDT (1819 GMT). The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract for August, the day's more active contract, rose 50 cents, or 2%, to $40.64.

Prices were boosted by the plummeting U.S. and Canadian oil rig count, an indicator of future supply, said Andy Lipow, president of consultants Lipow Oil Associates.

"The continued reopening of economies around the world is also helping to bring back demand, perhaps not at pre-COVID levels, but it is helping to eat into the surplus of oil," Lipow said.

Both Brent and U.S. contracts rose about 9% last week, supported by a recovery in fuel demand as lockdowns eased and economic activity resumed.

However, ballooning virus cases in the United States and elsewhere kept prices from moving higher.

South Korea said on Monday for the first time that it was in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus. The World Health Organization reported a record rise in global cases on Sunday, with the biggest gains from North and South America.

Bank of America (BofA) Global Research has lifted its oil price forecast for this year and next as demand recovers while the OPEC+ output cut deal curtails supply and producers reduce capital expenditure.

(Graphic: Brent moves into backwardation -

)

OPEC and allies such as Russia, a group known as OPEC+, has yet to decide whether to extend a record supply cut of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) into a fourth month, so it runs to the end of August.

Russia said that $40 to $50 a barrel is a fair price.

(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio, David Goodman, Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.80% 24.795 Delayed Quote.-28.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.94% 43.04 Delayed Quote.-37.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:02pCANADA PUBLIC SERVANTS WILL STILL WORK REMOTELY EVEN AS OFFICES REOPEN : minister
RE
03:00pOil up above 1% on tighter supply, but virus fears cap gains
RE
02:56p'Yield curve control' meant less market intervention in Japan - NY Fed
RE
02:52pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Seeks Bids on Proposed Communications Facility in Hinsdale County, Colorado
PU
02:48pNYSE makes new push with the SEC for IPO alternative
RE
02:47pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘5.22% GS 2025', Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘6.19% GS 2034', and Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘7.16% GS 2050'.
PU
02:43pWall Street rises as investors look beyond rising virus cases
RE
02:42pIBGE BRAZILIAN STATISTICAL AND GEOGRAPHIC INSTIT : After four years of decrease, employment in industry increased 0.7% in 2018 June 18, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2ADYEN N.V. : No clear path to salvation seen for stricken Wirecard
3SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : SCHALTBAU : increases existing syndicated loan facility by EUR 60 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group