Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil up on Venezuela turmoil despite surging U.S. supply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 10:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday as political turmoil in Venezuela threatened to reduce supply but fresh data on surging U.S. fuel stocks and global economic woes weighed on sentiment.

The United States signaled on Thursday it may impose sanctions on Venezuelan exports after recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president this week, prompting President Nicholas Maduro to cut ties with Washington.

Suspense over U.S.-China trade talks and broader gloom over world economic growth put a check on prices, however.

Brent crude oil futures were at $61.45 a barrel at 1450 GMT, up 36 cents, or 0.59 percent. But Brent has shed about 2.1 percent since the start of trade on Monday and is on track to post its first week of losses in four weeks.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $53.61 per barrel, up 48 cents, or 0.9 percent.

RBC Europe predicted that sanctions could nearly double projected output shortfalls from Venezuela.

"Venezuelan production will decline by an additional 300,000-500,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year but such punitive measures could expand that outage by several hundred thousand barrels."

Global oil markets are still well supplied, however, thanks in part to a spike in U.S. output.

Record U.S. production would likely offset any short-term disruptions to Venezuelan supply due to possible U.S. sanctions, Britain's Barclays said in a note. The bank cut its 2019 average Brent forecast to $70 a barrel, from $72 previously.

The output surge has swollen U.S. fuel stocks, and crude inventories rose by 8 million barrels last week, according to official data released on Thursday.

Analysts have predicted a more balanced market due to a production cut pact by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, as well as potential export disruptions in Venezuela, Iran and Libya.

"While the current state of affairs is price constructive for oil, the market is hesitant when it comes to the global outlook," Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Demand may start to stutter because of a global economic slowdown, which is likely to dent fuel consumption.

A trade dispute between the United States and China and tightening financial conditions around the world have hurt manufacturing activity in most economies and dragged China's growth last year to the weakest in nearly 30 years.

According to Reuters polls of hundreds of economists worldwide, a synchronized global economic slowdown is underway and would deepen if the U.S.-China trade war escalated.


(Graphic: U.S. oil output, storage levels - https://tmsnrt.rs/2GYfhAi

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein and Koustav Samanta in Singapore and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Dale Hudson, Elaine Hardcastleand Kirsten Donovan)

By Noah Browning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:05aConsumer goods CEOs in Davos hot seat over plastic waste
RE
11:02aCanada posts smaller budget deficit in first 8 months of 2018/19
RE
11:00aSouth African rand firms, banks top blue-chip index
RE
10:57aOil up on Venezuela turmoil despite surging U.S. supply
RE
10:56aDollar tumbles as focus turns to Fed's policy meeting
RE
10:55aCanada auto union head calls on GM to extend Oshawa plant production
RE
10:53aSouth Africa cenbank governor sees no reason for a Moody's rating downgrade
RE
10:49aDiamond Bank rises as Access Bank sets completion date for merger
RE
10:44aAIR PRODUCTS : 25/01/2019 Air Products Reports Strong Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results View News Release →
PU
10:43aTSX rises on gains in material shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
2TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.