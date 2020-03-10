Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oilfield Services Market | Rise in Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the oilfield services market and it is poised to grow by USD 21 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005679/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oilfield Services Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oilfield Services Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in unconventional oil and gas resources has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

Oilfield Services Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Oilfield Services Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30545

Oilfield Services Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our oilfield services market report covers the following areas:

  • Oilfield Services Market Size
  • Oilfield Services Market Trends
  • Oilfield Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological innovations to drive productivity in oilfield services market as one of the prime reasons driving the oilfield services market growth during the next few years.

Oilfield Services Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the oilfield services market, including some of the vendors such as Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger and Weatherford. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the oilfield services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Oilfield Services Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist oilfield services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the oilfield services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the oilfield services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oilfield services market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Onshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Offshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Baker Hughes
  • Halliburton
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • Schlumberger
  • Weatherford

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:55pKOREAN AIR LINES : Air freight rates skyrocket amid passenger flight cuts, Chinese factory restarts
RE
09:55pWASHINGTON COUNTY : Spring planting underway!
PU
09:48pUPDATE -- Fibersym® RW and FiberRite® RW Dietary Fibers Receive Low FODMAP Certification from Monash University
GL
09:45pAVZ MINERALS : Yibin Tianyi $14.1M Placement Update
PU
09:41pSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY : Reduces 2020 Capital Investment Plan in Response to Challenging Global Energy Prices
BU
09:40pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :result of prc court hearing
PU
09:40pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Material fact - Start of discussions for the potential acquisition of Oi Móvel
PU
09:40pMAINFREIGHT : Air & Ocean Service Announcement | Coronavirus COVID-19 Update
PU
09:35pTÜV RHEINLAND : Awards the First Vegan Certification to Primark
BU
09:32pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Canada government to help provinces fight coronavirus outbreak
2PAREX RESOURCES INC. : PAREX RESOURCES : Announces 2019 Full Year Results and Provides Price Sensitivity to 20..
3INSIDEPACKET : extends SONiC use cases, enabling new edge-cloud network services
4Mobile Apps Market | Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of Remuneration C..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group