Oiltanking GmbH : Transaction completed - Omega Partners acquires Oiltanking Joliet terminal in Channahon, Illinois

Hamburg, August 4, 2020 - Oiltanking North America LLC communicated on June 10, 2020 that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Oiltanking Joliet terminal to Omega Partners Illinois LLC. Following completion of customary prepatory steps, the transaction was completed with effect from July 31, 2020.

Omega Partners III, LLC owns and operates bulk liquid petroleum terminals in the U.S. states of Illinois, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Nevada, and Kentucky. The terminals receive, store, and deliver products via pipelines, railcars, barges, ships and trucks. Omega's customers are major and independent oil, distribution, trading, chemical, and agriculture companies. Omega is independently owned and operated, with corporate offices in St. Louis, Missouri.

Oiltanking North America, LLC is a Houston, Texas-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Oiltanking GmbH. Through its subsidiaries, it offers a variety of facilities for the storage and distribution of chemicals, biofuels and petroleum products.

Oiltanking GmbH is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of supply, trading and logistics of energy & chemicals. Oiltanking is one of the largest independent tank storage providers for petroleum products, chemicals, and gases worldwide. The company owns and operates 64 terminals in 24 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific including China and India. Oiltanking has an overall storage capacity of 20.2 million cbm.

For more information on Omega Partners, Oiltanking and Marquard & Bahls, please visit www.omegapartnersllc.com, www.oiltanking.com and www.marquard-bahls.com

For media inquiries, please contact:



Jerry Hardman

Oiltanking North America, LLC

Vice President, Business Development Americas

Tel: +1 (281) 457-7940

jerry.hardman@oiltanking.com



Christopher W. Pelligreen

Omega Partners III, LLC

Principal

Tel: +1 (314) 744-3310

chris@omegapartnersllc.com