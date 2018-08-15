Log in
Oklahoma Childrens Theatre announce 2018-2019 Season

08/15/2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Aug. 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma Children's Theatre, the first and largest Theatre for Young Audiences in the state, is proud to announce their 31st Season! We will kick off our season in October with a limited run of 'Night of the Living Dead.'

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Aug 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma Children's Theatre, the first and largest Theatre for Young Audiences in the state, is proud to announce their 31st Season! We will kick off our season in October, 2018, with a limited run of "Night of the Living Dead."

The 1968 black and white, B-movie horror classic brought to life (figuratively speaking)! Full of thrills, chills, and dark satire. A co-production with our Young Company, NofLD performances are Fridays and Saturday night October 19 - 27, 2018. This production is not suitable for children under 10 years of age.

Junie B. Jones, first-Grader, is super-excited to be returning for her 6th year at OCT, November 26 - December 16 in "Junie B Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells." Too bad tattletale May will be there to ruin all her fun. So when Junie B. draws May's name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson! But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves?

The time-honored story of a little duck that just doesn't fit in, "The Ugly Duckling," learns through a series of adventures to appreciate his uniqueness and finally views himself as a very special duck. Appropriate for age 3 and above February 15 - March 1.

March 21 through April 4 a traditional storyteller reading from his all too well-known book of "Sleeping Beauty" is quickly usurped by the story's feisty villain, the evil Griselda. With a magical spell, she literally turns back the hands of time to show what really happened. Appropriate for ages 5 and above.

More fairy tale disruption is on its way April 19 thru May 3 with "The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales." In this adaptation of Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith's quintessential children's book of fractured fairy tales, everything from "Chicken Little" to "The Gingerbread Man" gets a complete makeover. Appropriate for 5 and above.

These great shows will be followed closely by our summertime co-productions with our Young Company. Titles and dates to be announced.

Tickets to all of the shows are available on our website https://www.oklahomachildrenstheatre.org/ or by calling our box office at 405-951-0011, Tuesday - Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are $11 for Adults, $9 for Children & Students. Group rate are available. Or purchase our annual pass a "membership" - $135 for 4 admissions to all shows for a calendar year.

Oklahoma Children's Theatre is located on the east side of the Oklahoma City University campus at NW 25th and Blackwelder. For more information please call the box office or our business office at 405-606-7003.

Learn more about the Oklahoma Children's Theatre 2018-19 season at: https://www.oklahomachildrenstheatre.org/content/2018-2019-season.

News Source: Oklahoma Children's Theatre

Related link: https://oklahomachildrenstheatre.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/oklahoma-childrens-theatre-announce-2018-2019-season/
