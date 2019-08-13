Log in
Oklahoma Soccer Association Scores New Technology Partnership with TeamSnap

08/13/2019

BOULDER, Colo. and TULSA, Okla., Aug. 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma Soccer Association, a national state association of the United States Soccer Federation, announced today it has launched a new technology partnership with TeamSnap, the household name in integrated sports management.

TeamSnap and Oklahoma Soccer

As the official club and team communication application for Oklahoma Soccer Association, TeamSnap will support more than 40,000 players, coaches and volunteers across Oklahoma's 78 regional clubs.

"TeamSnap's reputation in youth sports is second to none. Many of our coaches are already using their app everyday to manage their teams," said Sid Goodrich, Executive Director, Oklahoma Soccer Association. "This new technology partnership will give our clubs full access to TeamSnap's suite of connected solutions to streamline soccer management so that we can focus our attention on player development and growing the game across our beautiful state."

"This is an exciting new partnership for TeamSnap. We are fully committed to supporting OSA in their mission to grow soccer and further develop players," said Greg Ludke, General Manager, Sports Organizations, TeamSnap. "We are looking forward to delivering a comprehensive sports management solution that empowers administrators and coaches to lead with confidence and help everyone, including players and families across Oklahoma, minimize distractions throughout the season."

As the sport management industry leader, TeamSnap supports more than 20 million users, 2 million unique teams and 19,000 clubs across 100 different sports. The company also has successful partnerships with major sports organizations across North America including Hockey Canada, Rugby NorCal, Minnesota Youth Athletic Services, Ontario Volleyball and Softball BC.

For more information, visit: https://www.teamsnap.com/oklahoma-soccer-association

About TeamSnap

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, TeamSnap has taken the organization of youth, recreational and competitive sports into the 21st century. Over 20 million coaches, administrators, players and parents use TeamSnap to sign up, schedule, communicate and coordinate everything for the team, the club and the season. For more information, visit: https://www.teamsnap.com/.

About Oklahoma Soccer Association

Since 1967, Oklahoma Soccer Association has worked to form teams, clubs, or leagues in communities throughout the state. OSA is a member of the United States Youth Soccer Association with over 3.5 million youth players nationwide and the United States Adult Soccer Association with thousands of adult players nationwide.

Oklahoma is the national state association of the United States Soccer Federation - the national governing body for organized soccer in America and itself a member of Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) which is the governing body for soccer worldwide. Learn more at: http://www.oksoccer.com.

Twitter: @TeamSnap #TeamSnap @oksoccer_osa #OklahomaSoccer #SoccerNews

News Source: TeamSnap

Related link: https://www.teamsnap.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/oklahoma-soccer-association-scores-new-technology-partnership-with-teamsnap/
