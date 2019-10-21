Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame : Names Paycom Jim Thorpe Award 2019 Semifinalists

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced today the 14 semifinalists for the 2019 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the best defensive back in college football. The award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

This year’s list includes 14 of the nation's best defensive backs, representing seven conferences and two independents. The semifinalists are selected by a screening committee. However, this list is not final and players who have outstanding seasons can be recognized as one of the three finalists.

For the first time, this year’s list includes the winner of the semifinalist fan vote. Fans could cast their vote for their favorite player leading up to the Oct. 18 deadline with the winner being guaranteed a spot on the semifinalist list. This year’s winner was AJ Green from Oklahoma State University.

The award recipient is selected by the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award National Selection Committee, which boasts members of the NCFAA, an Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in-house award committee, former Paycom Jim Thorpe Award recipients, and sportswriters and college football journalists throughout the country.

The 2019 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner is selected from the three finalists and will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Presented by Gildan and broadcasted live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award commemorative banquet will be held in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Luq Barcoo, San Diego State, Sr.

Essang Bassey, Wake Forest, Sr.

Douglas Coleman III, Texas Tech, Sr.

Grant Delpit, LSU, Jr.

Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame, Sr.

AJ Green, Oklahoma State, Sr. *Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Fan Vote Winner*

CJ Henderson, Florida, Jr.

Jevon Holland, Oregon, So.

Xavier McKinney, Alabama, Jr.

Tanner Muse, Clemson, *Gr.

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State, Jr.

JR Reed, Georgia, Sr.

Elijah Riley, Army, Sr.

Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, Jr.

By Conference

ACC (2), BIG 10 (1), BIG 12 (2), C-USA (1), IND (2), MW (1), PAC-12 (1), SEC (4)

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about the association.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon.

Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, and the Jim Thorpe Museum and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) jointly announced in May of 2017 an exclusive sponsorship of the Jim Thorpe Award. As a result, the accolade has been named “Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005633/en/