Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oklahoma will let struggling oil producers halt output without breaking contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 12:18pm EDT
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub

Oklahoma's energy regulator on Wednesday ruled in favor of an oil company's emergency application to classify unprofitable production as economic waste, enabling producers to maintain leases when output is halted due to low prices.

The decision represents the first win by oil groups seeking regulatory relief to oil and gas prices that have tumbled to levels not seen in decades. New Mexico on Tuesday agreed to allow producers to apply to shut in oil wells on state lands for at least 30 days.

Crude supplies have overwhelmed global demand, which has fallen more than 30% due to the coronavirus outbreak that limited business openings and travel. This week, U.S. crude futures traded negative for the first time in history, and on Wednesday were around $14.60 a barrel.

In Cushing, Oklahoma, the largest U.S. oil storage depot with room for about 76 million barrels, traders this week said 100% of capacity was contracted, leaving U.S. producers with few choices to sock away new production.

Two out of three Oklahoma commissioners voted in favor of the order, enough to win approval. One commissioner, Bob Anthony, said he would not sign the order, but did not vote "no."

Stopping production takes time and must be done carefully to avoid damaging future output. Shut-ins also can cause an oil and gas producer to lose their right to drill under many leases.

The emergency order, as well as a separate application submitted by another group of producers requesting outright limits to Oklahoma's oil output, will go before the state's Corporation Commission on May 11.

On Tuesday, Texas energy regulators put off voting on a proposal to cut the no. 1 oil-producing state's production by 20%, or 1 million barrels per day. In North Dakota, home of the second-largest U.S. shale field, regulators on Tuesday agreed to weigh financial aid to its oil industry.

Oklahoma has some of the highest-cost oil and gas production in the United States and has faced massive job cuts since oil prices began collapsing last month after a production pact by major Middle East producers, Russia and others fell apart.

Eddie Rongey, an Oklahoma producer who operates some 600 wells, testified that he is losing $200,000 a month by producing from "economically challenged wells," according to the order. Rongey asked for the order to prevent having shut-ins jeopardize his leases.

New Mexico's State Land Office said it is working on rules changes that would allow for longer shut-ins on the 13 million acres it manages.

By Liz Hampton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:48pTelephone Conversation between PM and Prime Minister of the Ireland
PU
12:44pCanada inflation rate tumbles to near five-year low as gas prices slump
RE
12:43pIran's oil minister says more output cuts may be needed
RE
12:41pCHEVRON BARRED FROM DRILLING, TRANSPORTING OIL IN VENEZUELA : U.S official
RE
12:34pNO VACANCY : Main U.S. oil storage in Cushing is all booked
RE
12:27pToo little, too late? Mexico unveils $26 billion coronavirus stimulus
RE
12:18pOklahoma will let struggling oil producers halt output without breaking contracts
RE
12:12pAT&T pulls 2020 financial forecast as coronavirus clouds business
RE
12:05pBuyers in Asia and Europe cancel around 20 U.S. LNG cargoes for June loading - trade sources
RE
12:02pSHIPS, TRAINS, CAVES : Oil traders chase storage space in world awash with fuel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : crude rebounds from 1999 lows, U.S. oil up 25% in wild trade
3AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
4BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis
5CME GROUP INC. : Negative Oil Prices Pose Headache for Futures Giant CME

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group