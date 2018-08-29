Okmetic Oyj : at European MEMS & Sensors Summit on 19-21 September 2018

Okmetic will attend this must-attend event for MEMS & Sensors in Europe. European MEMS & Sensors Summit takes place on 19-21 September in Grenoble, France. Okmetic's Senior Manager, Customer Support Vesa-Pekka Lempinen will give a speech titled 'Advanced Substrates for MEMS and Photonic Applications' on Thursday 20 September.

'MEMS and sensors devices are applied in a diverse and growing list of products - mobile, automotive, industrial, health/medical, etc. - the development and integration of MEMS and sensors technology have become even more critical. The event will offer numerous opportunities for attendees to network and further their business interests.'

