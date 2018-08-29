Log in
Okmetic Oyj : at European MEMS & Sensors Summit on 19-21 September 2018

08/29/2018 | 09:21am CEST

Okmetic will attend this must-attend event for MEMS & Sensors in Europe. European MEMS & Sensors Summit takes place on 19-21 September in Grenoble, France. Okmetic's Senior Manager, Customer Support Vesa-Pekka Lempinen will give a speech titled 'Advanced Substrates for MEMS and Photonic Applications' on Thursday 20 September.

'MEMS and sensors devices are applied in a diverse and growing list of products - mobile, automotive, industrial, health/medical, etc. - the development and integration of MEMS and sensors technology have become even more critical. The event will offer numerous opportunities for attendees to network and further their business interests.'

Read more(link is external)

Disclaimer

Okmetic Oyj published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 07:21:02 UTC
