Okmetic's Petri Santala is speaking in MSIG's upcoming webinar on MEMS substrates evolution and standards

06/02/2020 | 04:26am EDT

MEMS & Sensors Industry Group, part of SEMI organization, is hosting a webinar on very current topic MEMS substrate evolution: standards to drive efficiency and cost reduction. Okmetic's Customer Support Manager Petri Santala was asked as a speaker as Santala has been actively involved in SEMI Manufacturing Working Group's MEMS substrate standardization work and he has over 20 years work experience in silicon based material engineering.

Save your seat for the webinar held on 18 June at 8-9 am PDT and hear about the latest advancements in the field.

Disclaimer

Okmetic Oyj published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 08:25:03 UTC
