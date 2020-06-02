Okmetic's Petri Santala is speaking in MSIG's upcoming webinar on MEMS substrates evolution and standards

MEMS & Sensors Industry Group, part of SEMI organization, is hosting a webinar on very current topic MEMS substrate evolution: standards to drive efficiency and cost reduction. Okmetic's Customer Support Manager Petri Santala was asked as a speaker as Santala has been actively involved in SEMI Manufacturing Working Group's MEMS substrate standardization work and he has over 20 years work experience in silicon based material engineering.

Save your seat for the webinar held on 18 June at 8-9 am PDT and hear about the latest advancements in the field.