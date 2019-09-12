Log in
Okura : PASSING AWAY OF FORMER MEMBER OF THE SENIOR MANAGEMENT

09/12/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Okura Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01655)

PASSING AWAY OF FORMER MEMBER OF THE SENIOR

MANAGEMENT

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Okura Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces with deepest sorrow that Mr. Katsumitsu Yamamoto, a former member of the senior management of the Company who resigned with effect from 30 June 2019, passed away on 11 September 2019. The late Mr. Katsumitsu Yamamoto is the father of Mr. Katsuya Yamamoto, an executive Director, the chief executive officer and the chairman of the Board.

Mr. Katsumitsu Yamamoto founded the business of the Group by establishing its first pachinko hall, Monaco Sumiyoshi Honten, in Nagasaki in 1968. Prior to Mr. Katsumitsu Yamamoto's resignation, he was the adviser of the Group, primarily responsible for advising the Group on its strategic directions and business development. The Board would like to thank Mr. Katsumitsu Yamamoto for his dedication and invaluable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service and expresses its deepest sorrow for the departure of Mr. Katsumitsu Yamamoto. On behalf of all employees of the Group, the Board extends its deepest condolences to his family.

For and on behalf of the Board

Okura Holdings Limited

Katsuya YAMAMOTO

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 13 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, of which (i) four are executive Directors, namely Mr. Katsuya YAMAMOTO, Mr. Fumihide HAMADA, Mr. Yutaka KAGAWA and Mr. Toshiro OE; and (ii) three are independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Mitsuru ISHII, Mr. Yuji MATSUZAKI and Mr. Kazuyuki

YOSHIDA.

Disclaimer

Okura Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 00:06:00 UTC
