Okura : PASSING AWAY OF FORMER MEMBER OF THE SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Okura Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01655)

PASSING AWAY OF FORMER MEMBER OF THE SENIOR

MANAGEMENT

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Okura Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces with deepest sorrow that Mr. Katsumitsu Yamamoto, a former member of the senior management of the Company who resigned with effect from 30 June 2019, passed away on 11 September 2019. The late Mr. Katsumitsu Yamamoto is the father of Mr. Katsuya Yamamoto, an executive Director, the chief executive officer and the chairman of the Board.

Mr. Katsumitsu Yamamoto founded the business of the Group by establishing its first pachinko hall, Monaco Sumiyoshi Honten, in Nagasaki in 1968. Prior to Mr. Katsumitsu Yamamoto's resignation, he was the adviser of the Group, primarily responsible for advising the Group on its strategic directions and business development. The Board would like to thank Mr. Katsumitsu Yamamoto for his dedication and invaluable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service and expresses its deepest sorrow for the departure of Mr. Katsumitsu Yamamoto. On behalf of all employees of the Group, the Board extends its deepest condolences to his family.

Hong Kong, 13 September 2019

