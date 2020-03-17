Old Dominion Electric Cooperative and EDF Renewables North America Announce Increased Portfolio of Distributed Solar Projects

15 solar projects to provide more than 60 megawatts of solar power.

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) and EDF Renewables North America today announced an increase to a previously announced partnership to develop a portfolio of distributed solar projects across ODEC member service territories in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. The 15 projects, expected in service in 2021, will generate more than 60 megawatts (MWac) of local solar energy to ODEC member communities while at the same time providing regional and energy diversification to the cooperative’s generation portfolio.

ODEC originally signed an agreement with EDF Renewables in 2019 for 30 MWac of solar power on 10-12 prospective sites. The energy generated will be purchased by the cooperative at a fixed rate through Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) thus providing energy cost surety for its members.

EDF Renewables was chosen as ODEC’s partner through a competitive RFP which was led and managed by National Renewables Cooperative Organization Inc. (NRCO). Under the agreement, EDF Renewables is responsible for the development of 15 sites including all permitting requirements and approvals as well as the design, engineering, and commissioning of the solar projects.

“ODEC is excited to add to our diverse supply of low-cost, clean energy through these solar projects,” said Marcus Harris, President and CEO of ODEC. “Our cooperative is dedicated to expanding renewable energy generation as part of our on-going commitment to providing our member owners with safe, affordable, reliable, and sustainable power.”

Myles Burnsed, Vice President of Strategic Development for EDF Renewables commented, “EDF Renewables is happy to expand our business with ODEC and NRCO, who are already taking a long-term view by choosing local solar energy. This choice strengthens their energy independency and demonstrates to businesses across the nation who can play a part and conduct business as normal as possible in these unprecedented times.”

“NRCO’s member coops continue to utilize unique approaches to develop and deliver new renewable resources to rural communities. NRCO is pleased to have worked with its member ODEC in the search for and ultimate contracting with EDF Renewables to develop this 60MWac phase of ODEC’s innovative distributed solar portfolio,” said Todd Bartling, Vice President of Renewables Development at NRCO.

About ODEC:

Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, ODEC is a not-for-profit, member-owned, power supply cooperative. It supplies the wholesale power requirements of its 11 member electric distribution cooperatives, which provide sustainable, reliable, safe, and affordable electricity to 1.5 million people in 70 counties in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Learn more at www.odec.com.

About EDF Renewables North America:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com.

About NRCO:

Cooperatives across the country formed the National Renewables Cooperative Organization (NRCO) to promote and facilitate the development of renewable energy resources for its members. NRCO’s main purposes are to provide ongoing opportunities for its members to contract and develop cost-effective renewable energy resources, helping its owners meet the requirements of voluntary and mandatory Renewable Energy Standards (RES). www.nrco.coop

