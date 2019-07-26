Old Dominion National Bank : Strengthens Executive and Board Leadership

TYSONS CORNER, Va., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Dominion National Bank today announced that Mark S. Merrill has been named Chairman of the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Merrill joined Old Dominion in December 2015 and had served as president, CEO and a director of the Board since June 2016. He will continue to serve as CEO of the growing Tysons Corner-based community bank.

In addition, Jack Infield was named President of the bank and a member of its Board. He will continue to serve as President of Centre1st, a division of Old Dominion National Bank. Infield was previously Old Dominion's Senior Executive Vice President, Strategy.

"Old Dominion is the third bank that Jack and I have worked to build together, and he was critical to our efforts to raise nearly $69 million in new capital from our network of local investors and business associates," Merrill said. "Thanks to our entire team's efforts, since mid-2016, Old Dominion has consistently delivered increasing revenue and net interest income each quarter, driven by strong organic loan and deposit growth over the last three years that has contributed to total assets increasing from less than $50 million to more than $325 million today."

The company announced a number of other promotions and appointments designed to strengthen Old Dominion National Bank's executive and Board leadership.

Wesley Yuan was named Vice Chairman of the Board. He previously served as Chairman of the Board since 2013.

Kevin Albrigo was named Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer.

Penny Bladich was named Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer. She previously served as Executive Vice President, Commercial Lending.

Sushil Clarence was named Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer. He previously served as Executive Vice President, Government and Technology Banking.

The bank's executive leadership team also includes John Hunter, Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer and Howard Stein, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. In addition, Stephanie Lykins-Harvey is Executive Vice President, Director of Retail Banking and Lilah Yosufy was recently named Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Business Development.

"We have an exceptional team in place, and I am incredibly proud to be leading it during what is a truly exciting time of growth and opportunity for Old Dominion National Bank," Merrill said. "In addition to deep industry and market experience, one thing that everyone on our team shares is passion. We are passionate about working together as a team, exceeding our customers' expectations, delivering shareholder value, serving our community, and building a high-performing locally-owned bank."

About Old Dominion National Bank

Old Dominion is an independent, locally-owned and managed community bank with executive headquarters in Tysons Corner, Va. and more than $325 million in assets. Old Dominion's Tysons Corner full-service branch serves a growing number of customers across the Washington metropolitan area, and the bank's three full-service locations in the Charlottesville area serve Albemarle County and Central Virginia. Centre1st, a division of Old Dominion National Bank, serves the Central Pennsylvania area with a full-service branch in State College, Pa. Old Dominion offers a full range of commercial and consumer financial services in the communities it serves. Please visit the bank online at ODNBonline.com.

Media Contact:

Old Dominion National Bank

Mark S. Merrill

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(571) 299.6942

marketing@odnbonline.com

SOURCE Old Dominion National Bank