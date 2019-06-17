Old Point Financial : Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator

Old Point Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator

June 17, 2019 Hampton, VA - Andrew Orleans has been appointed Mortgage Loan Originator with Old Point Mortgage. Andy brings with him nearly 10 years of mortgage expertise in Hampton Roads and holds his Associate degree from Tidewater Community College. Mr. Orleans is a member of the Young Adult Division (YAD) United Jewish Federation of Tidewater as well as the Surf Rider Foundation.

Old Point Mortgage is a division of Old Point National Bank, based in Hampton Roads, Virginia, which offers an experienced team that delivers quality loans and service nationwide. NMLS# 500015 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) OldPointMortgage.com

For more information, contact Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, at lwright@oldpoint.com