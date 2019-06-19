Log in
Old Point Financial : Announces New Small Business Relationship Manager

06/19/2019 | 01:09pm EDT

Old Point Announces New Small Business Relationship Manager

June 19, 2019 Hampton, VA - Amber Rice has been appointed Vice President and Small Business Relationship Manager with Old Point National Bank. Amber has over 20 years of banking experience and holds her bachelor degree in business from Liberty University. Ms. Rice most recently held the position of Vice President and Cluster Market Leader at BB&T.

Old Point National Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Old Point Financial Corporation with branches throughout Hampton Roads. It is a full service bank offering a wide range of financial services, from free checking and comprehensive commercial services to home equity products. OldPoint.com

For more information, contact Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, at lwright@oldpoint.com

Disclaimer

Old Point Financial Corporation published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 17:08:08 UTC
