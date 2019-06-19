Old Point Financial : Announces New Small Business Relationship Manager

Old Point Announces New Small Business Relationship Manager

June 19, 2019 Hampton, VA - Amber Rice has been appointed Vice President and Small Business Relationship Manager with Old Point National Bank. Amber has over 20 years of banking experience and holds her bachelor degree in business from Liberty University. Ms. Rice most recently held the position of Vice President and Cluster Market Leader at BB&T.

For more information, contact Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, at lwright@oldpoint.com