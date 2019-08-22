Log in
Old Point Financial Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/22/2019 | 10:54am EDT

HAMPTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its common stock to be paid on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2019. The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter's dividend and is a $.01 per share, or 9.1%, increase from the prior year's quarterly dividend level. Based on the stock's closing price of $23.20 on August 21, 2019, the dividend yield is approximately 2.1%. 

ABOUT OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPOF) is the parent company of The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus, a locally owned and managed community bank based in Hampton, Virginia serving all of Hampton Roads; and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a Hampton Roads wealth management services provider. Additional information on the Company is available at www.OldPoint.com under "Investor Relations".

Contact:  Laura Wright, VP/Marketing Director, 757.728.1743

Old Point Financial Corporation ("OPOF" - Nasdaq) is the parent company of The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus, a locally owned and managed community bank serving all of Hampton Roads and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a Hampton Roads wealth management services provider. www.oldpoint.com


Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-point-financial-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-300905907.html

SOURCE Old Point Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
