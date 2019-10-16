Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Old, corroded pipe led to Philadelphia refinery fire: Chemical Safety Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 01:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies above the Philadelphia Energy Solutions plant refinery in Philadelphia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An old, degraded piece of metal pipe that had not been tested for corrosion led to the June fire and explosions at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said on Wednesday.

The pipe fitting gave way around 4:00 a.m. ET (0800 GMT) on June 21, releasing propane containing more than 3,200 pounds of highly toxic chemical hydrofluoric acid (HF) that escaped into the atmosphere, the CSB said in its first update on its investigation.

Three separate explosions then hurled pieces of the refinery across the nearby Schuylkill River and onto highways, causing a blaze that was visible for miles and destroying an alkylation unit that uses HF to produce components of high-octane gasoline.

No one was killed, and only five minor injuries were reported. However, Philadelphia Energy Solutions filed for bankruptcy a month later and shut down the 335,000 barrel-per day refinery, the largest on the U.S. East Coast.

"We need to focus on making sure that this type of an explosion at a refinery doesn’t happen anymore because it's just a matter of time before the facts are just a little bit different and people die or are critically injured,” CSB Interim Director Kristen Kulinowski said at a news conference.

The report confirms what sources told Reuters in August, that the company was expected to say hydrofluoric acid was released during the incident. HF can burn the eyes, skin and lungs, and can be fatal.

A process operator at the plant quickly activated a fail-safe that dumped a large quantity of the acid into a protected vessel so more was not released, said CSB, a non-regulatory federal agency.

While CSB officials said they were unaware of health complaints tied to the leaked chemical, Reuters spoke to residents of the South Philadelphia neighborhood surrounding the refinery in the days after the fire who complained of burning eyes, itchy skin and other symptoms linked to HF exposure.

HF has come under criticism by the CSB and refinery worker unions for its use in U.S. refineries in populated areas.

The ruptured pipe fitting, an elbow, was found to have a metal composition that included high levels of copper and nickel, failing to meet industry standards, the agency said.

"The elbow that ruptured corroded faster than the rest of the piping," CSB investigator Lauren Grim said at a press conference.

After the blast, the thinnest portion of the pipe fitting was found to be half the thickness of a credit card, said CSB.

While the broader pipe system in the destroyed unit had been periodically measured for thickness to detect corrosion, that piece had not, the CSB said.

Pipe degraded by corrosion caused a 2012 explosion at Chevron Corp’s Richmond, California, refinery and a 2009 blast at the Silver Eagle refinery in Woods Cross, Utah, according to the CSB.

The board has no regulatory or enforcement power but is authorized under the U.S. Clean Air Act to determine the cause of chemical plant explosions and fires and make recommendations to prevent them in the future.

The investigation is ongoing and CSB will issue a final report with recommendations early next year, officials said.

Other local and federal agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the Philadelphia fire department, are also investigating the incident.

"Once these investigations are complete, parties found responsible must be held accountable and appropriate actions must be taken to address this situation and the impact it has had on the workers and our region," U.S. Representative Mary Gay Scanlon said in a statement.

Scanlon has criticized PES for how the company handled the closure of its refinery. "PES cannot simply get up and walk away from these workers and this community," she said.

In September, Reuters reported that PES executives were paid $4.5 million in retention bonuses days after the fire. About 1,100 refinery workers were laid off without health benefits or severance pay.

(Additional reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)

By Laila Kearney
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.78% 59.3 Delayed Quote.12.04%
WTI 0.75% 53.33 Delayed Quote.20.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15pVELDT REVEALS ITS LUXTURE AARDE WATCH : The Perfect Balance of Intelligence and Beauty
SE
02:14pBoeing CEO says 'fully supportive' of board's decision to split jobs -letter
RE
02:14pUN UNITED NATIONS : Deputy Secretary-General, at Launch of Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance, stresses Its Role in Increasing Resources, Capital to Needed Areas
PU
02:14pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Native Artists Featured at Native Arts Day on November 2, 2019
PU
02:11pWorld stocks flat on data, earnings; pound volatile
RE
02:09pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Results - 16 October 2019
PU
02:09pBANK OF JAMAICA : MARKET NOTICE- B-FXITT Standard FX Operation dated 15 October 2019
PU
02:09pWEBSTER UNIVERSITY : Chatham University Joins WINS Program
PU
02:04pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND COOPERATION OF : Their Majesties the King and Queen's State Visit to the Republic of Korea
PU
01:56pU.S.-China trade tensions fuel downturn risks, spillover for emerging markets - IMF
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
3ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
4Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
5Factbox - How are businesses preparing for a 'no-deal Brexit'?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group