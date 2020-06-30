Log in
Oldcastle APG's Mirage Veneers Featured in Qualified Remodeler's 2020 Remodelers' Choice 100

06/30/2020 | 10:18am EDT

Atlanta, GA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oldcastle APG’s Noon Collection from their line of Mirage Porcelain Veneers has been named among Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2020 Remodelers’ Choice 100. Encompassing the most requested products featured in the magazine between April 2019 and June 2020, the Remodelers’ Choice 100 is a reliable indicator of upcoming product trends and building solutions for the remodeling industry.

The Noon Collection is Oldcastle APG’s latest addition to its Mirage Porcelain veneer product line. Emulating the rustic appearance and texture of distressed wood with clean lines, Noon is offered in four earth-inspired colors: Daylight, Ember, Honey and Charcoal. Crafted by Italian artisans to set a new standard for modern masonry design, the veneers offer an impenetrable surface with an ultra-low absorption rate, outstanding durability and superior colorfastness without any treatments or sealers required.

“We’re honored to see Mirage’s Noon Collection named by readers of Qualified Remodeler, a leading industry publication,” said Dave Jackson, Senior Brand Manager for Oldcastle APG’s Masonry & Dry Mix. “Noon veneers allow professional remodelers to create captivating living spaces in the Modern Farmhouse style with lasting appeal and durability.”    

Resistant to moisture, efflorescence, discoloration, moss, mold and dirt, each veneer unit is 4 inches wide by 18 inches long and available in thicknesses varying from 0.30 to 0.60 inches. Weighing less than 9 pounds per square foot, Noon veneers can be installed as a vertical wall covering and are suitable for both interior and exterior applications.

To learn more about Mirage Porcelain Veneer’s Noon and other collections, visit https://www.echelonmasonry.com/porcelain-veneers

About Oldcastle® APG/Echelon Masonry

Echelon Masonry is North America’s largest manufacturer of the highest-quality masonry products for the architectural and masonry industries. As the consolidated masonry brand for Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, Echelon offers the widest masonry portfolio in the industry, from trusted brands like Trenwyth to innovative product solutions like the InsulTech System, as well as the localized, one-on-one support needed to bring the most ambitious projects to life. Since 2015, Echelon Masonry has been committed to supporting the time-honored tradition of masonry and advancing the craft for the 21st century and beyond.

 

 

Attachment 

Maureen Murray
Oldcastle APG
9739931570
precise2@optonline.net

© GlobeNewswire 2020
