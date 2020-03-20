Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OliX Pharmaceuticals Advances RNAi Approaches to Target Highly Conserved Regions of Coronavirus RNAs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 10:01am EDT
  • OliX has been developing novel delivery approaches for siRNAs to the lung tissue
  • OliX’s local pulmonary administration of siRNA drugs through nebulization may contribute to improved treatment efficacy
  • OliX’s previous research on idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis shows that inhaled siRNA formulation allows effective knockdown of target genes expressed in the lung tissue in animal models
  • OliX plans to secure cp-asiRNA lead compounds ready for animal model testing in approximately 3 months

SUWON, South Korea, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNA interference (RNAi), announced today that it will leverage previous preclinical research for developing siRNA therapeutics in treating respiratory illnesses to investigate a path forward for developing a COVID-19 therapy.

COVID-19 belongs to a family of coronaviruses that can cause respiratory disease. In late 2002, the SARS coronavirus emerged and then largely disappeared by 2004. OliX Pharmaceuticals plans to further investigate an advanced pre-clinical therapeutic candidate that could protect against COVID-19. OliX has confirmed that their siRNAs show highly efficient knockdown of the viral RNA sequences through in vitro assay.

“Some siRNA developed by OliX target highly conserved regions of coronavirus RNA,” said Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., CEO and CSO of OliX Pharmaceuticals. “Through our previous research on idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, we have established an inhalable formulation of siRNA therapeutics that can effectively inhibit the expression of disease-causing genes in the lung tissue. This platform technology can be directly applied to tackle respiratory infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. The initial data that we are seeing from the candidate siRNA molecules is exciting. These efforts are at an early stage but being given a high priority within the company, we expect to have a lead compound ready to test in animals within three months.”

OliX Pharmaceuticals filed a provisional patent application to advance the development of RNAi therapeutics against COVID-19 on February 25, 2020. The patent provides broad composition of matter claims to more than 30 small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) designs that target available genomes of the COVID virus, which are highly conserved regions compared to other coronaviruses, such as SARS and MERS and can potentially be used effectively against coronaviruses. Specifically, the target regions are coding the proteins for playing an important role in virus replication (e.g., 3CL-protease, RNA-dependent, RNA polymerase, and Spike protein). The siRNAs would operate within the RNAi pathway, where it interferes with the expression of the genes with complementary nucleotide sequences by degrading mRNA after transcription, resulting in no translation.  

OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered as the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

Learn more: https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/main/main.php

Media Contact:

Sean Leous
Westwicke/ICR PR
Phone: +1.646.677.1839
sean.leous@icrinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aALMA MEDIA OYJ : The Annual General Meeting of Alma Media Corporation postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
AQ
10:16aFIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION ESTABLISHES COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND AND LAUNCHES “FIRST RESPONDER STRONG” FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN
GL
10:15aJDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:12aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Fa Xian Xian Ji Expects Buying Opportunities Amid Global Panic
AQ
10:10aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bonn on 26.03.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:10aNICE : Accelerates Dramatic Shift of Tens of Thousands of Agents to Work From Home for Both New and Existing Customers, at a Record Pace
BU
10:09aFt portfolios canada co. announces cash distribution for its exchange traded funds
AQ
10:08aMY EYELAB : and Stanton Optical Shifts to Solely Telehealth Eyecare to Serve Community
BU
10:08aGINGER : Offers Free On-Demand Behavioral Health Coaching for U.S.-Based Healthcare Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
10:07aRYANAIR : could survive without revenue for 'maybe even 12 months', CEO tells FT
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs..
5FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group