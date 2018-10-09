Oligomerix Relocates to Albert Einstein College of Medicine Campus

Oligomerix, Inc., a privately held company pioneering the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease and related neurodegenerative disorders, announced today the relocation of its corporate headquarters and laboratory to the incubator at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine campus in Bronx, NY as of October 1, 2018.

Oligomerix has continued to successfully advance its research, resulting in the need to expand its office and lab space. Long-term treatment for chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease requires economically feasible approaches such as small molecule drugs, especially for preventive and early therapeutic strategies. Oligomerix is focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule drugs that inhibit pathological tau protein aggregation at the earliest steps of tau self-association into toxic oligomers in neurons.

“We have continued to progress our program toward completion of pre-IND studies of our lead compound being developed to prevent the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. We are eager to continue our research at our new location at Albert Einstein College of Medicine,” stated James Moe, Ph.D., MBA, President and CEO of Oligomerix.

Oligomerix announced on October 1 the receipt of a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I/Phase II Fast-Track grant for $2.49 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute on Aging (NIA). The program is entitled “Scale-up and Synthesis of a Tau Oligomer Inhibitor to initiate IND enabling studies for AD and ADRD”.

Oligomerix, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors and biomarkers targeting tau oligomers. The Company was founded in 2006 and maintains an incubator laboratory at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

The Company is seeking strategic partners to help accelerate these important programs. For more information, visit www.oligomerix.com.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute On Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number. AG062021. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

