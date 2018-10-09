Oligomerix Relocates to Albert Einstein College of Medicine Campus

Oligomerix,
Inc., a privately held company pioneering the development of
disease-modifying therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease and related
neurodegenerative disorders, announced today the relocation of its
corporate headquarters and laboratory to the incubator at the Albert
Einstein College of Medicine campus in Bronx, NY as of October 1, 2018.
Oligomerix has continued to successfully advance its research, resulting
in the need to expand its office and lab space. Long-term treatment for
chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease requires economically
feasible approaches such as small molecule drugs, especially for
preventive and early therapeutic strategies. Oligomerix is focused on
the discovery and development of novel small molecule drugs that inhibit
pathological tau protein aggregation at the earliest steps of tau
self-association into toxic oligomers in neurons.
“We have continued to progress our program toward completion of pre-IND
studies of our lead compound being developed to prevent the progression
of Alzheimer’s disease. We are eager to continue our research at our new
location at Albert Einstein College of Medicine,” stated James Moe,
Ph.D., MBA, President and CEO of Oligomerix.
Oligomerix announced on October 1 the receipt of a Small Business
Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I/Phase II Fast-Track grant for $2.49
million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute
on Aging (NIA). The program is entitled “Scale-up and Synthesis of a
Tau Oligomer Inhibitor to initiate IND enabling studies for AD and ADRD”.
ABOUT OLIGOMERIX
Oligomerix, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small
molecule inhibitors and biomarkers targeting tau oligomers. The Company
was founded in 2006 and maintains an incubator laboratory at the Albert
Einstein College of Medicine.
The Company is seeking strategic partners to help accelerate these
important programs. For more information, visit www.oligomerix.com.
DISCLAIMER
Research reported in this publication was supported by the National
Institute On Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award
Number. AG062021. The content is solely the responsibility of the
authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the
National Institutes of Health.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006079/en/