Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OlivaFix - First Worldwide Healthy Denture Adhesive Cream - Coming to America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s first healthy denture adhesive will soon be available to American consumers. 

bonyf AG, a Switzerland health and wellness company, announced this week it would export its OlivaFix product line of healthy denture adhesive creams.

“We are excited that American consumers will have the opportunity to buy our OlivaFix denture creams,” said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf AG, a health and wellness company based in Switzerland. “Our OlivaFix denture adhesives contain zero percent petrochemicals, zero percent zinc, and zero percent parabens.”

Bogaert said bonyf AG plans to export three OlivaFix products:

  • OlivaFix Gold Denture Adhesive Cream, the company’s flagship product, contains 30% organic extra virgin olive oil
  • OlivaFix Fresh Denture Adhesive Cream contains 30% olive oil, and an extra dose of freshness.
  • OlivaFix Denture Adhesive Cream contains 30% olive oil.

“I wanted to make a real difference in people’s lives by offering them a solution to a lifestyle problem,” Bogaert said. “My background as a dental technician enabled my team to develop the OlivaFix range of denture adhesive creams.”

Bogaert said OlivaFix was a game-changer in the denture adhesive cream industry.

“OlivaFix offers people with dentures a healthier alternative that does not have petrochemicals, zinc or parabens,” he said. “We replaced the petrochemicals with 30 percent content olive oil. We removed zinc from the formula because it is detrimental to your health if absorbed into the body over long periods.”

Perhaps just as important, Bogaert said, OlivaFix Denture Adhesive Cream lasts 24 hours for upper dentures.

“The high content of olive oil also leaves a silky smooth feeling on the gums,” he added.

bonyf AG embodies Swiss premium quality products that are manufactured in its R&D facilities.

“We are a global enterprise that exports our trusted brands to 33 countries,” Bogaert said. “Now, we want American consumers to have a healthier denture cream option just like the people in all those countries.”

Bogaert emphasized that OlivaFix is not just for people interested in their health.

“Wearing a denture can be quite distressing and, for some, even embarrassing,” he said. “People can sometimes lack the confidence to do things we all take for granted, such as eating, drinking and smiling.

“Our premium denture adhesive cream gives people back their confidence,” Bogaert said. “OlivaFix will give people with dentures a better quality of life. OlivaFix, which offers many health benefits, will keep their dentures in place for 24 hours.”

For more information, please visit www.olivafix.com or check out the company’s Facebook page.

 

 

Attachment 

Andrew Polin
OlivaFix
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pAFTERPAY : annual loss halves as U.S. sales soar
RE
05:59pTELADOC HEALTH : Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Western Wildfires
AQ
05:57pIteld Plastic Surgery Moves to a New Office in Chicago's Scenic Lincoln Park
GL
05:56pACCELEWARE LTD. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results
AQ
05:55pAIR NEW ZEALAND : posts first annual loss in 18 years, forecasts likely 2021 loss
RE
05:52pFREEDOM : to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference
PU
05:52pCENTRAL PUERTO : 2Q2020 Results
PU
05:51pQLIRO : owner Qliro Group has carried out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 210 million and proposes a distribution of the shares in Qliro to the shareholders of Qliro Group
AQ
05:50pPLATINEX INC. : Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement With a Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
AQ
05:50pResolute.Fund Engages MAS Capital Group for a US$250,000,000 U.S. Real Estate Fund Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group