Olive Downs mine approval welcomed

14 May 2020

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt has welcomed the approval of the Pembroke Olive Downs Mine in Queensland under the EnvironmentalProtection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.

'This is great news for regional jobs and businesses in the important coal mining area around Moranbah. It is important for the Queensland economy and for the national economy,' Minister Pitt said.

'The Olive Downs metallurgical coal mine will be part of our journey of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will add to the strength of the resources sector as it leads Australia's economic recovery'.

The 15 million tonnes per annum mine will provide at least 500 construction jobs and around 1000 new operational jobs. It will add to Australia's strong position as the world's largest met coal exporter.

'Importantly, Pembroke Resources has also signed an agreement with the traditional owners, represented by the Barada Barna Aboriginal Corporation, to provide employment opportunities at the mine along with other benefits.' Minister Pitt said.

Minister Pitt welcomed Environment Minister Sussan Ley's approval of the mine. 'This is a common sense decision - good for the environment and good for mining,' Minister Pitt said.

'Pembroke has met every requirement asked of the company at state and federal levels, including a commitment to contribute $1 million over 10 years to a regional environmental fund.

'It is important that the mining sector delivers for the region and for its workers'.

Minister Pitt added that the recent major accident at the Grosvenor Mine near Moranbah had impacted the close-knit mining community. 'Our thoughts and prayers remain with those miners and their families.'

