Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Olive Introduces “The Grid” Allowing Employees to Work from Anywhere

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olive, the company building healthcare’s AI workforce, announced today the launch of a new distributed, flexible work model called “The Grid”, effective immediately. The plan eliminates traditional workplace requirements, empowering employees to work wherever they are most effective.

It is uncertain when or if the work environments employees once knew will return to how they were before the global pandemic. According to a recent Gallup poll, 62% of Americans are working from home, with 59% preferring to continue to do so, even after school and business closures are lifted. Leaders are being challenged to reimagine the workplace, and choose how to lead their companies into the future. As Olive shifted employees to work from home in early March, the company saw the change brought about by the global pandemic as an opportunity to reevaluate how to retain the best talent, ensure employee satisfaction and effectiveness, all while continuing to deliver their promise to the health system customers they serve.

“Monolithic offices are dead,” Sean Lane, CEO of Olive said. “We have adapted incredibly well since becoming a distributed, virtual team. We seem to be gaining momentum, and employees are finding new ways to connect every day. Olive is now embracing The Grid: a growth plan where we don’t all have to be physically together to be a highly successful company.”

To Olive, being “on the grid” simply means an employee is actively working. The work model empowers employees to work wherever they most effectively drive the company mission forward, be that at home, in a cabin, on the beach, or in an office. The company’s headquarters, referred to as The Hub, will remain in Columbus, Ohio, and dedicated teams will continue to work at AlphaSites: onsite AI command centers built within customer health systems across the country. Olive will begin to open Substations, or satellite offices, surrounding select AlphaSite metropolitan service areas and cities where 10 or more Olive employees are located within the continental United States. The first Substation will be in Baltimore, Maryland, with plans to open in August.

The advantages of a flexible and distributed workforce are abundant, strengthening the health of both the company and its employees, all while enhancing connectedness to customers. As Olive plans to grow after a recent $51 million fundraise, the new work model makes it easier to scale by allowing the company to recruit the best talent for any given role. Prioritizing a distributed workforce over a monolithic headquarters also decreases global health risks and has a lower impact on the way Olive operates. Dispersed company presence also allows Olive to build stronger customer relationships, as well as establish roots and rich connections in technology communities across the nation.

To view open positions and to apply, visit: www.oliveai.com/careers

ABOUT OLIVE
Olive is deploying the AI workforce built specifically for healthcare, delivering hospitals and health systems increased revenue, reduced costs and increased capacity. Olive automates repetitive, high-volume tasks and workflows, monitoring their performance, identifying improvements and finding opportunities for new work. Olive gives power back to providers through her ever-growing, unparalleled intelligence made up of shared memories, collective wisdom and global awareness, learning like a network so hospitals never have to solve the same problem twice. To learn more about Olive and our healthcare organization partners visit oliveai.com.

Media Contact:
Rachel Forsyth
oliveai@finnpartners.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aAECI : Preference Dividend Declaration
PR
09:46aBlock & Leviton LLP Announces Opening of New Delaware Office; Hires Experienced Chancery Court Litigator Nathan A. Cook as Managing Partner
GL
09:44aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa hopes for speedy EU nod for bailout - sources
RE
09:44a1LIFE HEALTHCARE : Montage International Selects Modernized Primary Care Provider One Medical to Deliver 24/7 Digital Health Services to Its Guests and Associates
AQ
09:44aCEMEX : successfully amends its main bank agreement
AQ
09:44aDOOSAN INFRACORE : Launched construction solution 'Site Cloud'
AQ
09:44aITC : enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% equity share capital of Sunrise Foods Private Limited
AQ
09:44aDOOSAN SOLUS : acquires 34 billion incentive from Hungarian government; -Funding for the establishment of a battery foil factory, corporate tax exemption
AQ
09:44aDOOSAN INFRACORE : Launches Next Generation Wheel Loader 'DL-7'
AQ
09:44aHERC : Hertz Global Holdings Takes Action to Strengthen Capital Structure Following Impact of Global Coronavirus Crisis
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : to Keep 45% Stake in Siemens Energy After Spin-Off -Reuters
5ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Leading Danish companies join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group