Oliver™ Healthcare Packaging Acquires CleanCut Technologies to Enhance Product Portfolio and Speed-to-Market for Global Healthcare Industry

Oliver™ Healthcare Packaging, a leading supplier of sterile barrier
flexible packaging to the global healthcare market, today
announced the acquisition of CleanCut Technologies, a medical packaging
provider based in Anaheim, California. As a part of
this agreement, Oliver will acquire:
CleanCut Technologies' 70,000 square foot facility, located in Anaheim, California (Photo: Business Wire)
-
A full packaging product portfolio including patented clipless
dispensers for catheters & guidewires, mounting cards,
pouches, lids, cartons and shippers.
-
Design and prototyping, 3D printing, tube flaring, pad
printing and contract packaging.
-
A California-based facility with approximately 70,000 square feet of
space including ISO class 7 & class 8 cleanroom manufacturing,
warehousing and office space.
CleanCut is FDA registered and ISO
13485 certified. The acquisition was finalized on January 24, 2019.
“We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to the
entire CleanCut team,” said Mike Benevento, President & CEO of
Oliver Healthcare Packaging. “Both Oliver and CleanCut are exclusively
focused on medical packaging, an important point of differentiation
in the packaging industry, and one our
customers truly appreciate. With an impressive product portfolio, their
West coast location and an exceptional design team, this partnership
will deliver the technical expertise, customer
service and speed-to-market our customers need to succeed.”
“Oliver and CleanCut Technologies – it’s a partnership we
are all extremely proud to be a part of,” said Tim Bell, President
of CleanCut Technologies. “There is great collaboration between
our two companies, and we see this as an important part of our
collective evolution as a leading provider of sterile barrier packaging
to the global healthcare industry. We look forward to working together
to provide the exceptional service and support our customers need to
achieve their goals.”
ABOUT OLIVER™
Oliver™ Healthcare Packaging is a leading supplier of pouches, lidding,
roll stock, and mounting cards for the global healthcare industry. Our
packaging protects medical devices and pharmaceutical products
throughout the sterilization, shipment and storage processes.
Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI and with global manufacturing, Oliver
is ISO 13485 certified. www.oliverhcp.com
ABOUT CLEANCUT TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
CleanCut Technologies is an FDA QSR Registered and ISO 13485 Certified
one-stop source for medical device packaging company located in Anaheim,
California. Its products are manufactured in Class 7 (10,000) & Class 8
(100,000) certified environments with full traceability.
