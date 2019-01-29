Log in
Oliver™ Healthcare Packaging Acquires CleanCut Technologies to Enhance Product Portfolio and Speed-to-Market for Global Healthcare Industry

01/29/2019 | 08:07am EST

Acquisition will include full suite of mounting card solutions and 25,000 square feet of cleanroom manufacturing

Oliver™ Healthcare Packaging, a leading supplier of sterile barrier flexible packaging to the global healthcare market, today announced the acquisition of CleanCut Technologies, a medical packaging provider based in Anaheim, California. As a part of this agreement, Oliver will acquire:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005277/en/

CleanCut Technologies' 70,000 square foot facility, located in Anaheim, California (Photo: Business ...

CleanCut Technologies' 70,000 square foot facility, located in Anaheim, California (Photo: Business Wire)

  • A full packaging product portfolio including patented clipless dispensers for catheters & guidewires, mounting cards, pouches, lids, cartons and shippers.
  • Design and prototyping, 3D printing, tube flaring, pad printing and contract packaging.
  • A California-based facility with approximately 70,000 square feet of space including ISO class 7 & class 8 cleanroom manufacturing, warehousing and office space.

CleanCut is FDA registered and ISO 13485 certified. The acquisition was finalized on January 24, 2019.

“We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to the entire CleanCut team,” said Mike Benevento, President & CEO of Oliver Healthcare Packaging. “Both Oliver and CleanCut are exclusively focused on medical packaging, an important point of differentiation in the packaging industry, and one our customers truly appreciate. With an impressive product portfolio, their West coast location and an exceptional design team, this partnership will deliver the technical expertise, customer service and speed-to-market our customers need to succeed.”

“Oliver and CleanCut Technologies – it’s a partnership we are all extremely proud to be a part of,” said Tim Bell, President of CleanCut Technologies. “There is great collaboration between our two companies, and we see this as an important part of our collective evolution as a leading provider of sterile barrier packaging to the global healthcare industry. We look forward to working together to provide the exceptional service and support our customers need to achieve their goals.”

ABOUT OLIVER™

Oliver™ Healthcare Packaging is a leading supplier of pouches, lidding, roll stock, and mounting cards for the global healthcare industry. Our packaging protects medical devices and pharmaceutical products throughout the sterilization, shipment and storage processes. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI and with global manufacturing, Oliver is ISO 13485 certified. www.oliverhcp.com

ABOUT CLEANCUT TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

CleanCut Technologies is an FDA QSR Registered and ISO 13485 Certified one-stop source for medical device packaging company located in Anaheim, California. Its products are manufactured in Class 7 (10,000) & Class 8 (100,000) certified environments with full traceability.


© Business Wire 2019
