Olivier Baldassari, New Europcar Mobility Group Chief Countries and Operations Officer, Joins the Group Management Board

In the context of a new leadership setup, Europcar Mobility Group
(Paris:EUCAR) announced last november the appointment Olivier
Baldassari, as Group Chief Countries and Operations Officer, joining on
January 2019 the 1st.
As such,
Olivier Baldassari joins the Group Management Board.
Olivier Baldassari was previously Vice-President Operations and
Logistics for the USA at Rexel, where he strongly contributed to the
transformation of the activity. He has a recognized experience in
Operations and in Technology as enablers of transformation, implemented
across different business environment and cultures. Previously, he held
different senior management positions at Rexel in France and Southern
Europe, Delphi Corporation and at Smurfit Kappa.
In his new role and responsibilities on Countries and Operations,
Olivier Baldassari will focus on the pursuit of the Group’s
transformation into a « mobility service company », by addressing the
following key priorities: aligning networks and countries’ resources on
the multi-brand and multi-activities strategy of the Group, performance
optimization through operational excellence and value creation in terms
of customer service, with a multi-channel approach supported by the
acceleration of digitalization.
Olivier Baldassari comments: « Europcar Mobility Group has become in
a short period of time a major player in the mobility eco-system,
offering a wide range of mobility solutions. At a time when – faced with
traffic congestion and struggle to reduce carbon footprint -, many
public or private organizations think about the future of urban
mobility, I’m convinced that offering an alternative to vehicle
ownership is a model that makes sense. Even more, as technology and
digital enable it.»
