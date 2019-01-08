Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Olivier Baldassari, New Europcar Mobility Group Chief Countries and Operations Officer, Joins the Group Management Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 11:46am EST

Regulatory News:

In the context of a new leadership setup, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announced last november the appointment Olivier Baldassari, as Group Chief Countries and Operations Officer, joining on January 2019 the 1st.
As such, Olivier Baldassari joins the Group Management Board.

Olivier Baldassari was previously Vice-President Operations and Logistics for the USA at Rexel, where he strongly contributed to the transformation of the activity. He has a recognized experience in Operations and in Technology as enablers of transformation, implemented across different business environment and cultures. Previously, he held different senior management positions at Rexel in France and Southern Europe, Delphi Corporation and at Smurfit Kappa.

In his new role and responsibilities on Countries and Operations, Olivier Baldassari will focus on the pursuit of the Group’s transformation into a « mobility service company », by addressing the following key priorities: aligning networks and countries’ resources on the multi-brand and multi-activities strategy of the Group, performance optimization through operational excellence and value creation in terms of customer service, with a multi-channel approach supported by the acceleration of digitalization.

Olivier Baldassari comments: « Europcar Mobility Group has become in a short period of time a major player in the mobility eco-system, offering a wide range of mobility solutions. At a time when – faced with traffic congestion and struggle to reduce carbon footprint -, many public or private organizations think about the future of urban mobility, I’m convinced that offering an alternative to vehicle ownership is a model that makes sense. Even more, as technology and digital enable it.»

ENDS

About Europcar Mobility Group
Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris.
The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental.
Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.
Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar® - the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar® - the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent® – ‘mid-tier’ brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo® – one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).
Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 135 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:06pEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of share buyback program
PU
12:06pMURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
12:06pDXC Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in DXC Technology Company to Contact the Firm
BU
12:06pINVESTOR ALERT NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
12:06pTAB Bank Provides Metals Company in Mississippi with a $500 Thousand Revolving Credit Facility
GL
12:06pONEDIGITAL HEALTH AND BENEFITS : Acquires Cherry Creek Benefits
BU
12:05pPPL ELECTRIC UTILITIES : names new Customer Services vice president
PR
12:05pMEXICO FUND INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:04pSears to ask bankruptcy judge for approval to liquidate - sources
RE
12:04pARCBEST : Announces Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
4CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW says sold 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.