Olivio : Brings the Experience of California Olive Oil to Full Line of Products

Creator of the Delicious, Creamy Buttery Spreads Taps Exceptional U.S. Source of Olive Oil

Olivio, maker of the deliciously rich butter and margarine alternative spreads, is now sourcing all of its olive oil directly from California. With the goal of bringing the experience of golden California olive oil to everyday foods and recipes, each Olivio buttery spread and spray is made with the goodness of 100% California olives, and is now available in select retailers nationwide. Originally created using olives from the Mediterranean where founder Ned Hentz vacationed with his family, this family-owned brand was founded with the goal of creating a spread made with the goodness of olive oil that tasted like butter and could be enjoyed at family dinners, brunch with friends, or simply on top of a crusty piece of rustic bread. Staying true to this mission, the brand’s refresh now brings a new experience to dinner tables nationwide: the delicacy of California olive oil.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005559/en/

Olivio Buttery Spread and Spray Family Shot (Photo: Business Wire)

“In 1993, my father-in-law Lee Iacocca and I combined our desire to start a family business with our passion for food, particularly Italian, to come up with the idea for a buttery spread made with the goodness of olive oil to encourage our friends and family to use more olive oil in their daily lives,” said Ned Hentz, founder of Olivio. “Little did we know at the time, but once we expanded into California, we learned that the same climate that produces some of the best wine in the world also produces exceptional olive oil. As a company dedicated to creating great tasting food, we knew we had an opportunity here to bring the unique flavors of California olive oil to everyday foods. We’re thrilled to give the gift of experience through our rich, buttery spreads.”

All Olivio products, including buttery spreads and sprays, are rich and creamy like traditional butter but spread easily and bring out the flavors found in a wide variety of foods. Olivio’s California products offer the goodness of olive oil but with zero cholesterol, less fat and fewer calories than traditional butter. The brand’s line of products includes:

Olivio Original Buttery Spread – an all-purpose spread with a rich and creamy taste that is perfect for baking, sautéing, on an English muffin, or even better—slathered on a crusty hunk of rustic bread.

– an all-purpose spread with a rich and creamy taste that is perfect for baking, sautéing, on an English muffin, or even better—slathered on a crusty hunk of rustic bread. Olivio Light Buttery Spread – a craveable buttery flavor made with the goodness of 100% California olive oil, but with less fat and fewer calories making it an ideal addition to steamed veggies, rice, or a freshly-baked muffin or biscuit.

– a craveable buttery flavor made with the goodness of 100% California olive oil, but with less fat and fewer calories making it an ideal addition to steamed veggies, rice, or a freshly-baked muffin or biscuit. Olivio Buttery Spray – the rich taste of Olivio’s buttery spreads offered in a convenient spray that lets consumers control exactly how much savory flavor they want on their food, with zero calories per serving.

All products can be found in traditional grocers nationwide. For more information, please visit Olivio.com, or follow Olivio on Facebook (@OlivioProducts) or Instagram (@OlivioProducts).

About Olivio

Olivio® is a small, family-owned company that offers a line of healthy alternatives to butter and margarine featuring California olive oil as a key ingredient. All products, including buttery spreads and sprays, are rich and creamy like traditional butter but spread easily and bring out the flavors found in a wide variety of recipes. Olivio’s California products offer the goodness of olive oil but with zero cholesterol, less fat and fewer calories than traditional butter. For more information, please visit www.olivio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005559/en/