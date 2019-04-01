Olivio : Brings the Experience of California Olive Oil to Full Line of Products

Olivio,
maker of the deliciously rich butter and margarine alternative spreads,
is now sourcing all of its olive oil directly from California. With the
goal of bringing the experience of golden California olive oil to
everyday foods and recipes, each Olivio buttery spread and spray is made
with the goodness of 100% California olives, and is now available in
select retailers nationwide. Originally created using olives from the
Mediterranean where founder Ned Hentz vacationed with his family, this
family-owned brand was founded with the goal of creating a spread made
with the goodness of olive oil that tasted like butter and could be
enjoyed at family dinners, brunch with friends, or simply on top of a
crusty piece of rustic bread. Staying true to this mission, the brand’s
refresh now brings a new experience to dinner tables nationwide: the
delicacy of California olive oil.
“In 1993, my father-in-law Lee Iacocca and I combined our desire to
start a family business with our passion for food, particularly Italian,
to come up with the idea for a buttery spread made with the goodness of
olive oil to encourage our friends and family to use more olive oil in
their daily lives,” said Ned Hentz, founder of Olivio. “Little did we
know at the time, but once we expanded into California, we learned that
the same climate that produces some of the best wine in the world also
produces exceptional olive oil. As a company dedicated to creating great
tasting food, we knew we had an opportunity here to bring the unique
flavors of California olive oil to everyday foods. We’re thrilled to
give the gift of experience through our rich, buttery spreads.”
All Olivio products, including buttery spreads and sprays, are rich and
creamy like traditional butter but spread easily and bring out the
flavors found in a wide variety of foods. Olivio’s California products
offer the goodness of olive oil but with zero cholesterol, less fat and
fewer calories than traditional butter. The brand’s line of products
includes:
-
Olivio Original Buttery Spread – an all-purpose spread with a
rich and creamy taste that is perfect for baking, sautéing, on an
English muffin, or even better—slathered on a crusty hunk of rustic
bread.
-
Olivio Light Buttery Spread – a craveable buttery flavor made
with the goodness of 100% California olive oil, but with less fat and
fewer calories making it an ideal addition to steamed veggies, rice,
or a freshly-baked muffin or biscuit.
-
Olivio Buttery Spray – the rich taste of Olivio’s buttery
spreads offered in a convenient spray that lets consumers control
exactly how much savory flavor they want on their food, with zero
calories per serving.
All products can be found in traditional grocers nationwide.
information, please visit Olivio.com,
or follow Olivio on Facebook (@OlivioProducts)
or Instagram (@OlivioProducts).
About Olivio
Olivio®
is a small, family-owned company that offers a line of healthy
alternatives to butter and margarine featuring California olive oil as a
key ingredient. All products, including buttery spreads and sprays, are
rich and creamy like traditional butter but spread easily and bring out
the flavors found in a wide variety of recipes. Olivio’s California
products offer the goodness of olive oil but with zero cholesterol, less
fat and fewer calories than traditional butter. For more information,
please visit www.olivio.com.
