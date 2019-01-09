Olo : Announces $18M Investment by Tiger Global Management, LLC

Olo,
the leading digital ordering and delivery platform for the restaurant
industry, today announced that the company has received an investment of
$18 million by Tiger Global Management, LLC, a New York based investment
firm. The investment was structured using common equity held by
long-term Olo employees, providing an opportunity for those team members
to realize a monetary benefit in acknowledgment of Olo’s growing success
in alignment with Tiger Global’s belief in the growth of the restaurant
technology sector.
“Tiger Global’s investment is a testament to our achievements to date,
and offers a way for long-term team members to realize the value of
their hard work to build and grow Olo,” said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO
of Olo. “We are thrilled to have Tiger Global as part of our investor
base and look forward to working with them as we partner to grow digital
ordering and delivery for the restaurant industry.”
“We have invested heavily in the restaurant technology industry as part
of our focus on e-commerce and are very impressed with the work Olo has
done to help restaurant brands benefit from digital ordering adoption by
acting as their digital interface and technology backbone. We believe
Olo has a long runway ahead,” said Scott Shleifer, Partner, Tiger Global
Management.
About Olo
Olo is the on-demand interface for the restaurant industry, powering
digital ordering and delivery for over 250 restaurant brands across
50,000 locations. Olo’s enterprise-grade software powers every stage of
the digital restaurant transaction, from fully-branded guest interfaces
to the back-of-house order management features that keep the kitchen
running smoothly. Orders from Olo are injected seamlessly into existing
systems to help brands capture demand from on-demand channels such as
the brand’s website and app, third-party marketplaces, social media
channels, and personal assistant devices like the Amazon Echo. Olo is a
pioneer in the industry, beginning with text message ordering on mobile
feature phones in 2005. Today, over 100 million consumers use Olo to
order ahead and get meals delivered from the restaurants they love. Over
half of the publicly traded restaurant brands engaged in digital
ordering and delivery use Olo. Those clients include Applebee’s (DIN),
Chili’s (EAT), Chipotle (CMG), Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers &
Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Red Robin (RRGB),
Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. Learn more at www.olo.com.
SKIP THE LINE®
About Tiger Global Management:
Tiger Global Management, LLC is an investment firm that deploys capital
globally. The firm's fundamentally oriented investments focus primarily
on the global Internet, software, financial technology, consumer and
industrial sectors. The private equity strategy has a ten-year
investment horizon and targets growth-oriented private companies. Such
investments have included Spotify, Harry's, Warby Parker, Peloton,
JD.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yandex, Mail.ru Group, Despegar, Ola and
Flipkart. The public equity efforts emphasize deep due diligence on
individual companies and long-term secular themes. Tiger Global
Management, LLC was founded in 2001 and is based in New York with
affiliate offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangalore and Melbourne.
