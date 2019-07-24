Olo Releases Expo: One Tablet to Rule them All

Flexible tablet app provides control of the entire digital order stream

Olo, the leading food ordering platform for the restaurant industry today announced that Expo, its tablet-based order manager, is available for all customers to use. Expo allows restaurant brands and their Front-of-House (FOH) staff to actively manage and ‘expedite’ digital orders on the fly. Orders from direct and indirect channels appear in a single, consolidated stream regardless of how orders are placed and how they are handed off.

Expo provides a two-way interface from dozens of POS systems to direct and indirect ordering channels. Expo users have a real-time connection to providers such as Caviar, DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, etc. (Photo: Business Wire)

The only fully sanctioned order manager of its kind, Expo is a modern progressive web application designed to provide lightweight access to the digital ordering tools Olo brands already use. Expo works as a standalone system or in conjunction with dozens of popular Point of Sale (POS) systems already integrated with Olo’s digital ordering platform. Expo is fully device and operating system agnostic, allowing restaurants to choose the device that best suits their needs. Take a tour of Expo >>

Expo’s public release follows two years of R&D and testing with beta partners. It allows for effortless order and store management of the day’s orders to drive sales and guest satisfaction. Whether orders are picked up in-store, curbside, drive-thru, or sent out for delivery with an in-house or third-party courier, Expo is a window to all orders originating outside the restaurant. It is the only sanctioned order management solution of its kind on the market, offering proper two-way integration to popular marketplaces and DSPs that together enable delivery access to the majority of the U.S. population.

“Digital ordering has been exploding in popularity and calls for new ways for restaurant teams to manage growing demand,” said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo. “We’re thrilled to invest in our platform on our customers’ behalf to bring agility to in-store operations with Expo.”

While most of Olo’s technology offerings are designed to integrate directly into existing systems, the company built Expo to add new layers of visibility and order management for in-store teams. Brands can use Expo to:

Manage the entire flow of orders from direct (brand apps and website) and indirect (third-party marketplace) channels

Early fire an order if a customer arrives ahead of schedule

Interface to delivery couriers via approved integrations with Delivery Service Providers (DSPs) such as Caviar, DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, etc.

Preview upcoming orders and be alerted of large orders

Answer inquiries about recently fulfilled orders

Earl Enterprises is one of several companies using Expo in select locations.

“Our restaurants using Expo are thrilled to have the information and tools they need at their fingertips,” said Josi Rodriguez, Marketing Manager at Earl Enterprises. “At our training visits, we saw an immediate improvement in how orders are executed to save our team members’ time and energy.”

Expo is available today for all Olo customers to leverage at no additional cost.

About Olo

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world. Olo’s platform enables millions of orders per week across every stage of restaurant ecommerce, from fully-branded guest interfaces to the back-of-house order management features that keep over 70,000 restaurants running smoothly. Orders from Olo interact seamlessly with existing restaurant systems to help brands capture demand from brand direct website and apps, marketplaces, social media channels, and virtual assistant devices like the Amazon Echo. In 2018, Olo surpassed 100 million orders for the year, allowing consumers to order ahead and get meals delivered from the restaurants they love, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili’s (EAT), Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. Learn more at www.olo.com. SKIP THE LINE®

