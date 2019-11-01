Olshan Recognized as "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced the following rankings from U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" for 2020:

Securities/Capital Markets Law - "Tier 1" in both National and New York City Metropolitan

Metropolitan Real Estate Law - "Tier 1" in New York City Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National

Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National Advertising Law - "Tier 2" in both National and New York City Metropolitan

Metropolitan Trusts & Estates - "Tier 1" in New York City Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National

Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law – "Tier 1" in New York City Metropolitan and "Tier 3" in National

"Our reputation as a leading firm in Securities/Capital Markets is a significant measure of our premier shareholder activist practice, and these rankings are yet another reflection of our clients' unwavering confidence in our representation," noted Steve Wolosky, co-chair of Olshan's Shareholder Activism practice. "Our Securities/Capital Markets practice is known for experienced and practical counsel to issuers, sponsors and underwriters in significant equity and debt securities and alternative investment structures, including IPOs, secondary and follow-on offerings, convertible and high-yield debt offerings, PIPEs, registered direct offerings, stock buybacks, SPACs and Rule 144A/Regulation S private placements."

Thomas D. Kearns a partner in Olshan's Real Estate Law practice commented, "We are delighted to receive this affirmation from clients and peers, which underscores Olshan's unique advantage as a firm of top tier lawyers consistently producing outstanding client results across practices in high-stakes matters."

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including recognition by Chambers 2019 USA for "Leading Lawyers" in Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism and as a leading law firm in Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide; recognition by The Legal 500 US 2019 as an elite Tier 1 Leading Firm in M&A/ Corporate and Commercial: Shareholder Activism, individual recognition of five of the practice's lawyers, including two elite Tier 1 Leading lawyers, and recognition as a Leading Firm in Media, Technology and Telecoms: Advertising and Marketing – Transactional, along with individual recognition of three lawyers as Recommended; selection of eight lawyers by The Best Lawyers in America© 2020; and by selection of 38 of the firm's attorneys for Super Lawyers® 2019 New York Metro. The National Law Journal has honored Olshan twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and has included the firm in its "NLJ 500" list. Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received top rankings across the board in every league table and publication that covers shareholder activism including the Refinitiv Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard, Fact Set Shark Repellent League Table, Activist Insight Monthly and The Deal Activism League Table.

Firms included in the 2020 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

