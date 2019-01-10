Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Olvi:SHARE REPURCHASE 10.1.2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 11:31am EST
Olvi PlcStock Exchange Release10.1.2019 
    
    
SHARE REPURCHASE 10.1.2019   
    
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki   
    
Trade date 10.1.2019  
Bourse trade Buy  
Share OLVAS  
Amount 2 510Shares 
Total cost 81 899,29EUR 
Average price/ share 32,6292EUR 
    
    
Company now holds a total of 39 979 shares  
including the shares repurchased on 10.1.2019  
    
    
On behalf of Olvi Plc   
    
Nordea Bank Finland Plc   
    
Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki  
    
    
    
For more information, please contact:  
Lasse Aho   
Managing Director, Olvi Plc   
tel. +358 17 838 5200 or +358 400 203 600  
    
www.olvi.fi   
    
    
    
    
    
    


Attachment

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aASSOCIATION FOR ADVANCING AUTOMATION : (A3) Announces Call for 2019 Automate Launch Pad Startup Competition
BU
11:46aThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:46aSTENTYS : 2018 Revenues: Exceeding 10 Million on a Pro Forma Basis
BU
11:46aHYGH Time for DOOH Progress
GL
11:46aGETLINK S.E. :  Six-monthly return relating to liquidity agreement
BU
11:45aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11:44aCOCA COLA : FY18 Volume Announcement
PU
11:44aCISCO : Four Ways to Lead for Success in the Digital Future
PU
11:44aAGILYSYS : To report fiscal 2019 third quarter results
PU
11:44aNORDEA BANK : Appoints Cevian's Christer Gardell to Nomination Board
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.