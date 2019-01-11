Olvi:SHARE REPURCHASE 11.1.2019

|Olvi Plc
|Stock Exchange Release
|11.1.2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SHARE REPURCHASE 11.1.2019
|
|
|
|
|
|In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
|
|
|
|
|
|Trade date
|11.1.2019
|
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|
|Share
|OLVAS
|
|Amount
|2 000
|Shares
|Total cost
|65 682,80
|EUR
|Average price/ share
|32,8414
|EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Company now holds a total of 41 979 shares
|
|including the shares repurchased on 11.1.2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|On behalf of Olvi Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|Nordea Bank Finland Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Ilari Isomäki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For more information, please contact:
|
|Lasse Aho
|
|
|Managing Director, Olvi Plc
|
|
|tel. +358 17 838 5200 or +358 400 203 600
|
|
|
|
|www.olvi.fi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|