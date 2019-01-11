Log in
Olvi:SHARE REPURCHASE 11.1.2019

01/11/2019 | 11:31am EST
Olvi PlcStock Exchange Release11.1.2019
   
   
SHARE REPURCHASE 11.1.2019  
   
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki  
   
Trade date 11.1.2019 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share OLVAS 
Amount 2 000Shares
Total cost 65 682,80EUR
Average price/ share 32,8414EUR
   
   
Company now holds a total of 41 979 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 11.1.2019 
   
   
On behalf of Olvi Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Finland Plc  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki 
   
   
   
For more information, please contact: 
Lasse Aho  
Managing Director, Olvi Plc  
tel. +358 17 838 5200 or +358 400 203 600 
   
www.olvi.fi  
   
   

