Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Olvi:SHARE REPURCHASE 15.1.2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 11:31am EST
Olvi PlcStock Exchange Release15.1.2019
   
   
SHARE REPURCHASE 15.1.2019  
   
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki  
   
Trade date 15.1.2019 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share OLVAS 
Amount 1 068Shares
Total cost 34 917,62EUR
Average price/ share 32,6944EUR
   
   
Company now holds a total of 45 300 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 15.1.2019 
   
   
On behalf of Olvi Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Finland Plc  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki 
   
   
   
For more information, please contact: 
Lasse Aho  
Managing Director, Olvi Plc  
tel. +358 17 838 5200 or +358 400 203 600 
   
www.olvi.fi  
   
   
   

Attachment

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:55aUNITEDHEALTH : Sales Rise Across Segments --update
DJ
11:55aDELIVERY HERO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
11:54aW H IRELAND : WHIreland named in the 2018 thewealthnet's Top Financial Planning Companies
PU
11:54aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Test Solutions to SoftBank, Accelerating Mobile Operator's Deployment of 5G Technology more+
PU
11:54aCISCO : Enroll for incentives once, then never again.
PU
11:54aCISCO : Info-Tech Report Validates the Growing Popularity of Cisco's Team Collaboration Solution
PU
11:54aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : A 'galaxy' of experiences at new Samsung store in Dubai
AQ
11:54aHOTEL LEELA VENTURE : Al Habtoor keen to buy Leela Hotel Group
AQ
11:54aHogarth Establishes LATAM Hub in Miami
BU
11:54aFERRARI : 2019 Corporate Calendar
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
3NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
4SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.