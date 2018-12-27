Log in
Olvi:SHARE REPURCHASE 27.12.2018

12/27/2018 | 05:35pm CET
Olvi PlcStock Exchange Release27.12.2018
   
   
SHARE REPURCHASE  27.12.2018  
   
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki  
   
Trade date 27.12.2018 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share OLVAS 
Amount 2 100Shares
Total cost 65 148.51EUR
Average price/ share 31.0231EUR
   
   
Company now holds a total of 23 578 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 27.12.2018 
   
   
On behalf of Olvi Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Finland Plc  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki 
   
   
   
For more information, please contact: 
Lasse Aho  
Managing Director, Olvi Plc  
tel. +358 17 838 5200 or +358 400 203 600 
   
www.olvi.fi  


Attachment

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
